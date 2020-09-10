Convoy of Hope Distributes 100 Million Meals During Pandemic Businesses, Churches and Individuals Increase Giving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope has delivered more than 100 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Skyrocketing past their original goal of 10 million meals, the organization's fleet of tractor-trailers has been crisscrossing the United States since March, delivering emergency supplies and food, with no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Convoy of Hope volunteers in Florida pack bags of groceries for distribution as part of their "100 Million Meals and Counting" initiative.

"Distributing 100 Million meals was made possible by dedicated churches, generous corporations, selfless individuals, and more," said Hal Donaldson, President, Convoy of Hope. "A few months ago, we began with a goal to distribute 10 million meals to families hit hard by the pandemic. But the response from our partners was remarkable. It quickly became a united act of compassion, and we were reminded once again that we can do more together than we can alone."

According to Donaldson, the generosity of corporations, churches and individuals has enabled many families to receive much-needed assistance.

"Convoy of Hope and our partners know we can't stop now; 100 million meals aren't enough. The need is great, and we're committed to doing all we can for as long as we can."

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. Visit convoyofhope.org to donate to their disaster response.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four-Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

