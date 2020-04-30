Convoy of Hope Serves 10 Million Meals, But Won't Stop There

"At our distribution sites, the line of cars is often stretching 2 miles," said Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. "Lots of people have lost their jobs, and children don't have access to school lunch programs. We're hearing heart-wrenching stories and seeing lots of desperate faces."

Thanks to the generosity of corporations, churches and individuals, many families are receiving much needed help, Donaldson said. "This is a united act of compassion, where groups and businesses are more concerned about helping people than they are receiving credit or making an extra buck. We're seeing compassion in action on a large scale."

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. Visit convoyofhope.org to donate to their response.

Contact

Jessica Blake – Public Relations Director

(417) 838-3015

[email protected]

Jeff Nene – National Spokesperson

(417) 860-2196

[email protected]

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

Related Links

https://www.convoyofhope.org/

