Conztanz Consulting and Software Supports Flybe With Successful Amadeus Migration

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The consulting firm and software editor Conztanz supported and helped Flybe complete their passenger service system (PSS) migration to Amadeus in March 2019. The Exeter, U.K.-based airline decided to migrate to Amadeus to modernize its digital and PSS capabilities and, in August 2018, Flybe's executive committee invited Conztanz to assist with supporting the implementation of the complex project using their Amadeus experience and in-house software expertise.

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline which last year carried 9.5 million passengers, wanted to migrate to Amadeus Altea and e-Retail. The strategic objective was to modernize its entire digital value chain in order to streamline its digital sales channel and benefit from modern e-commerce tools. Eighty percent of Flybe's bookings are made via its digital channels.

The improvements were focused on the Internet Booking Engine but also on the overall internal processes around the customer experience that had previously been supported by multiple systems.

Conztanz' consultants devoted 600 days to the project, working hand-in-hand with Flybe's Business and IT teams and Amadeus' team in Exeter to secure the successful migration. The full migration of the complex legacy system to a best-in-class integrated PSS has generated important change management and system integration challenges.

One of the key achievements resulting from this migration project has been the connection of the ConztanzONE platform to the new PSS feed. ConztanzONE pushes structured data to the different systems that Flybe uses to maximize the potential utilization of the Amadeus data.

CCO Roy KInnear said: "A PSS migration is a huge undertaking for any airline. We needed to work with partners we could trust, and in this instance, with those who had an in-depth understanding of the complexities involved in migrating PSS quickly and efficiently to Amadeus - and Conztanz proved the ideal partner for us in delivering this part of the project."

As a major project for Conztanz, too, it demonstrated how its ConztanzONE platform can provide airlines with a generic and powerful tool for enhancing their data management processes. CEO Bertrand Kientz explained: "We're delighted to have been able to support Flybe in their PSS migration and modernization of their digital infrastructure. This project really showcases the power of the ConztanzONE platform and the caliber and professionalism of the Conztanz' consulting teams."

About Conztanz:

Conztanz is a software and IT consulting company dedicated to enabling data-related transformation for the airline industry.

Our Data Agility Platform is designed for the travel industry with the aim of putting key data at the heart of airline systems to integrate personalization and real-time context into sales processes and customer digital services.

As recognized experts in air transport systems, we also offer consulting services, enabling the quick success of critical IT transition projects, such as PSS migration, NDC adoption and API-PNR implementation.

Contanz's customers include Flybe, BRA, Air Corsica, Luxair, Boliviana de Aviaçion, Brussels Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Air Tahiti, Air Caledonie and AirBerlin, and the Government of Luxembourg.

About Flybe:

Flybe is Europe's largest regional airline and flies more U.K. domestic flights than any other airline -- 53% of all UK flights within mainland Britain (excluding London). Flybe currently operates 187 routes serving 11 countries from 71 departure points in the U.K. and Europe* and is the largest scheduled airline by air traffic movements at Aberdeen, Belfast City, Birmingham, Cardiff, Doncaster Sheffield, Exeter, Glasgow, Isle of Man, Jersey, Manchester, Newquay and Southampton airports**. Flybe operates a fleet of 76 aircraft - 54 Bombardier Q400, 6 Embraer E195, 11 E175 & 5 ATR 72s and was recognized as the most punctual U.K.-based airline (eighth in Europe) in FlightGlobal's annual On-Time Performance Awards (January 2019) and shared top spot in the Which? 'Best and Worst Airlines 2019' report in the Short Haul Category (January 2019).

*Flown under the Flybe brand including all routes on sale April 2019-October 2019

**Source: CAA August 2018

