Cook & Boardman Acquires Botzum Bros Hardware

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Akron, OH-based Botzum Bros Hardware LLC ("Botzum Bros" or "Botzum"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Botzum Bros is a family-owned business that has served the Northeastern Ohio construction market since 1892. The company is recognized as a premiere supplier of architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products to the commercial construction and multi-family housing markets in the region.

"We are excited to welcome Botzum Bros to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "We don't take lightly that we are being entrusted with a fourth-generation family business and we look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we grow in this major market."

"Throughout our company's long history we have been known for delivering quality products and excellent customer service," noted Botzum Bros owner Al Hilkert. "In Cook & Boardman we found a common culture and passion for serving the industry. I am confident that our employees will thrive and the legacy of Botzum Bros will be preserved."

The company will continue to operate under the Botzum Bros name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition. Mr. Hilkert will continue to manage the business under C&B's ownership.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Botzum Bros represents C&B's sixth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from forty-nine locations across sixteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

