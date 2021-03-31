Cook & Boardman Acquires H & H Door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Victoria, TX-based H & H Door (H&H). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977 by Rick Huegele, H&H is a turnkey provider of opening solutions including doors, frames, hardware, overhead doors, access control, intrusion detection, fire systems and Division 10 specialty products. The company operates under three divisions: Doors & Hardware, Overhead Doors and Integrated Security Solutions, and serves customers in Central and South Texas from its headquarters in Victoria and office in La Grange, TX.

"We are thrilled to welcome H & H Door to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "Their ability to provide total end-to-end solutions, including installation and maintenance of overhead doors, will allow us to offer this valuable service to customers across our portfolio of brands as well as to our national accounts."

"For more than 40 years we have been committed to providing the highest level of customer service and support to our customers," noted H&H president and founder Rick Huegele. "In Cook & Boardman we see a similar passion for serving the industry." Vice President and co-owner Chase Stanzel added, "The combination of H&H and Cook & Boardman will strengthen our customer value proposition and provide our employees additional resources and expanded opportunities."

The company will continue to operate under the H&H name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. H & H Door represents C&B's twelfth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 60 locations across 18 states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com .

