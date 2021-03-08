Cook & Boardman Acquires James Doorcheck, Inc.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Philadelphia, PA-based James Doorcheck, Inc. (JDI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1932, James Doorcheck is a leading distributor of commercial door opening products and is highly regarded as a total solutions provider – furnishing, installing and repairing steel doors & frames, wood doors, electronic access control equipment and Division 10 specialty products. The company serves the Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina markets out of its headquarters facility in Philadelphia and a branch location in Virginia Beach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doorcheck to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They are a highly respected family-run business and we look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we continue to invest in this major market."

"Throughout our company's long history we have been known for delivering quality products and excellent service," noted James Doorcheck co-owner Ray Battaglia. "In Cook & Boardman, we have found a partner that aligns well with our culture and steadfast commitment to serving our customers and the industry."

"Our grandfather founded the company in 1932 on the principle of delivering service to the community while providing opportunities to our employees," added co-owner Jim Battaglia. "I am confident that our team will thrive under C&B's ownership."

The company will continue to operate under the James Doorcheck name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. JDI represents C&B's eleventh acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 60 locations across 18 states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

