Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' office decorated with more than 90 Christmas trees and holiday displays for 16th year
"Christmas Trees from Around the World" highlights different traditions for the holiday season
Nov 25, 2019, 06:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 Christmas trees and religious displays that show different ways of celebrating the holidays are on display in the downtown Chicago office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
This is the 16th year of "Christmas Trees from Around the World," the display of three-foot-high trees which are decorated by members of ethnic and religious communities to represent their heritage. Also on display on counters in the Treasurer's Office are a Christian Nativity scene, an African American Kwanzaa Kinara, a Hindu Prayer Thali and a Jewish Menorah.
"Diversity is a great strength of the Chicago area, as shown by the way different groups celebrate the holiday season," Pappas said. "We are stronger as a community when we learn about and respect religions, cultures and heritages that are different from our own."
The trees are adorned not only with ornaments, tinsel and lights, but also animals, flowers, fruit, balls, candles, plates, boats, stars, flags, dolls and other items. The display will be up from Nov. 25, 2019, until Jan. 2, 2020, in Room 112 of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.
The countries and traditions represented by the trees include: African American, Albania, Armenia, Assyrian, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Barbie Doll, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cajun-New Orleans, Canada, Canada-Quebec, China, Colombia, Cornwall, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, England, Estonia, Ethiopia.
Also represented: Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Hawaii, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Laos, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mexico, Native American, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela and Wales.
