Cook County Treasurer Pappas to lead Chicago's Polish Constitution Day Parade as 'Friend of Polonia'

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will join the leaders of Saturday's Polish Constitution Day Parade as a Friend of Polonia for her "service and dedication to the Polish community," according to a citation issued by the parade organizers.

As part of the honor, Pappas received a sash in red and white, the colors of the Polish flag, which she will wear at the head of the parade along North Columbus Drive in downtown Chicago. Pappas is the third recipient of the award from the May 3rd Constitution Day Parade Committee.

The parade leaders are: Józef Cikowski, Grand Marshal; Dominic Pacyga, Vice Marshal; Żaneta Marcinik, Parade Queen; Jan Kopeć, President, Alliance of Polish Clubs; and Pappas.

The parade celebrates the ratification of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. It starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

"Because of the Polish community's values, I am both humble and proud to be chosen as a Friend of Polonia," Pappas said. "Our Polish friends and neighbors put family, home and work first, and that makes me a friend forever."

In addition, Warsaw-based Teraz Polska will name Pappas a Friend of Polonia at a ceremony at the Polish Museum of America on Monday, May 6, 2019. The civic organization annually recognizes individuals across the world for their contributions to the Polish community.

