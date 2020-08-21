Cook Systems, Inc Receives its Veteran's Business Enterprise Certification from the National Veteran Owned Business Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Systems, Inc., an IT Services firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE) from the National Veteran Owned Business Association - NaVOBA.

Cook Systems is a full-service IT company which has been in business since 1994 and has established itself as a leader in innovative solutions for our Fortune 100 customers. Cook Systems flagship product, FastTrack, is a proprietary talent development platform that produces full stack software developers to fill the critical ongoing need of our customers for high quality and adaptive technical resources. Cook Systems has produced hundreds of graduates, many of whom are now IT leaders within the customers we serve. Cook Systems is also a provider of managed services including software application maintenance / development and managed testing / automation.

Wayne Cook, CEO and Founder, served from 1964 -1970 in the United States Army as a Combat Medic. Honorably discharged, Cook rose to the rank of E-6, Staff Sargent. Wayne is very proud of this distinction "Serving America in the military was a high honor. Serving our customers as a veteran owned business is as well."

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises

(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran's business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.

