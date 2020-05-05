Cookie Market Witnesses Lucrative Growth due to Coronavirus Lockdown Snacking

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food & beverage industry, "Cookie Sales Grow by 147% as COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snack Foods"

In March, US sales of cookie variety packs alone increased by 20%. Such is the demand for cookies and other snack foods during the COVID-19 outbreak that Oreo maker Mondelez International announced that it plans to hire an additional 1,000 people to help meet the increased demand.



Consumption of snack foods has increased during the pandemic as more people are eating at home due to restrictions on travel. There has been increased demand for luxury brands of cookies and pastries as consumers seek to replicate their coffee-shop experience at home. There has also been growing interest in healthier versions of cookies such as vegan, gluten-free or high protein options as consumers look for a healthier way to satisfy their sweet tooth.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cookie Sales Grow by 147% as COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snack Foods"

