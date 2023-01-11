Cookie Plug Looks to Continue Momentum After a Scorching 2022

Rapidly expanding cookie concept baking "fat stacks" daily, ends 2022 on a high note

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Plug, the hottest new fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies is gearing up for another busy year. After rounding out 2022 with 10 newly opened franchise locations and a number of development deals and partnerships that will help the brand continue to excel, the concept is prepared to continue its torrid pace.

Cookie Plug OG Cookie Plug Full Sack

After beginning to franchise in just March of last year, the brand opened 10 new franchise locations, and has 20 more expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. New franchise location openings included-

Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV

Henderson, NV

Tucson, AZ

Eugene, OR

Albany, OR

Denver, CO

Tucson, AZ

Moreno Valley, CA

Provo, UT

Cookie Plug is also happy to announce that they closed the year with 152 franchise locations added to their development schedule, including new markets in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, Ohio, Puerto Rico, and several more in their home state of California. This development pace as established Cookie Plug as one of the hottest new concepts in the country.

"2022 was a monumental year for us," said Cookie Plug Chief Executive Officer Chris Wyland. "The rapid expansion we have created has proven that our concept is truly something unique and special. Experienced franchisees from around the country are joining the Cookie Plug family because of our low cost to open, high margin potential, easy to run concept."

Cookie Plug has massive plans for 2023, including targeting new markets throughout the country and abroad. To keep pace with their high demand and growth, the concept added additional technology and vendor partners including Focus POS, Olo, Spendgo Loyalty and Sysco. The brand plans to launch their state-of-the art mobile app in mid-January.

"Cookies aren't hard to find but there is nothing cookie cutter about Cookie Plug," says Cookie Plug Founder Erik Martinez. "We put a twist on cookies that has never been seen before by combining graffiti, street art and hip hop and the best tasting cookies on the planet. In less than 3 years we have opened 32 locations with well over a hundred more in the works.

Founded in 2019, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm. Cookie Plug's unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as "phatties," that are baked fresh daily at every location.

Each Cookie Plug location offers 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug's cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the United States. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug's easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.

For more information about the Cookie Plug franchising opportunity, please visit https://franchise.cookieplug.com/.

About Cookie Plug

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2022, Cookie Plug is a fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies. Each location has a colorful design, street art-themed graffiti on the walls and rap music blasting to create a vibe that is unmatched. Using only the finest ingredients, Cookie Plug offers 16 unique flavors at each location, including Snooperdoodle, Purple Haze, Pink Elephant and Black Velvet. Cookie Plug's cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD. To learn more, please visit https://cookieplug.com.

