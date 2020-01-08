Cookies & Gage To Launch Flagship Cannabis Dispensary In Detroit On Eight Mile On January 31

"To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California," said Berner. "Not only is it a big market, Michigan is a very educated market when it comes to herb and hash. They have been seeing California weed on the black market for years and been producers of high quality flower in their own respective market. With that being said, Michigan smokers are spoiled just like us in Cali. With all the new genetics in our Library and all the love from the Michigan Cups, we are ready to give Detroit all the new-new! And the fact we are kicking it off on 8 Mile makes all of this even more legendary."

The Cookies store will carry the entire family of Cookies products including, but not limited to the Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines. The store will be operated by Gage in an exclusive partnership with Cookies.

"Gage is excited for this next step in our flourishing partnership with Cookies," said Gage's Fabian Monaco. "We are eager to provide Michigan with yet another unique and engaging retail platform. Launching the first Cookies store on the East Coast will bring an unparalleled experience to our cannabis patients, while offering direct access to one of the leading brands in the cannabis industry."

The 3,500 square-foot Cookies store will employ 40 Detroiters with good paying jobs and benefits. Gage also has in place a social equity program through which it will share $950,000 with social equity participants in cities disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition. The company plans to give up to $50,000 to a prospective cannabis business owner in each of the 19 social equity cities initially designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency. The Detroit award recipient has yet to be selected, and Gage looks forward to meeting potential candidates at the January 31 grand opening.

In addition to the new Cookies provisioning center, Gage will dedicate significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products in their current locations in Ferndale and Adrian, as well as its soon-to-open locations in Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Bay City, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Centerline, among others.

More information can be found at www.cookiesmich.com or on Instagram @Cookies.Michigan.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies is a culture and lifestyle brand, not simply a premier cannabis company. Founded in 2012 by Berner and his partner Jigga, a Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless YouTube vlogs documenting the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise - authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its products are recognized globally and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sun grown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vapes.

Cookies operates two flagship stores in Los Angeles, and two new locations in the Bay Area. In addition to its selection of curated cannabis products, the company also sells apparel and accessories for both men and women.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

ABOUT GAGE

Gage Cannabis Co. operates over 150,000 square feet of cultivation space and a state-of-the-art processing facility to supply its 13 provisioning centers. To supplement a wide range of proprietary products, Gage partners with a deep roster of internationally and local renowned brands to bring cannabis culture to life. Throughout 2020 and beyond, Michiganders will enjoy the economic benefits provided by Gage's operations and its commitment to local charities and neighborhood programs in its host communities.

For more information about Gage Cannabis Co., visit www.gageusa.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabis

Facebook: @gageusa

Twitter: @gagecannabisco

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

SOURCE Gage Cannabis

Related Links

https://gageusa.com

