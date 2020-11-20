COOKIES Opens First Oklahoma Retail Location

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COOKIES , a leading provider of top-quality products and strains in regulated cannabis markets around the world, is proud to announce the launch of its Oklahoma City medical dispensary location. The company looks forward to bringing its family of brands, proprietary strains and commitment to quality to Oklahoma patients and care providers.

The medical dispensary, spanning 4,000 square feet, will open in a former Arby's location, where COOKIES will soon launch its first drive-through concept located at 4041 NW Expressway, in Oklahoma City, OK. COOKIES is proud to employ 60 people at launch, and plans to expand its medical dispensary footprint across the state.

Oklahoma boasts one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country. In just over two years, nearly 8% of the state's total population have already registered as medical cannabis patients, according to research firm New Frontier Data . That's more than double the patient saturation in any other state. COOKIES ' long-standing reputation as a respected provider of innovative, high-quality cannabis products makes it well positioned to provide excellent medicine for the patients who make up this rapidly growing market.

COOKIES ' proprietary cannabis strains have been heralded internationally for their unparallelled genetics and consistent effects. Since launching in 2012 in California, the COOKIES family of brands has established a presence in medical and recreational markets across the U.S. and internationally, including 17 retail locations in the U.S. and a medical shop in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Oklahoma legalized cannabis for medical use in 2018, creating a pathway for patients across the state to access plant medicines as part of their treatment options. Residents can apply for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) card through the State of Oklahoma's website.

About Cookies

At 18, Berner, known today as a prolific Bay Area rapper, entrepreneur and COOKIES founder, served as the general manager of "Hemp Center," a medical cannabis dispensary in San Francisco. There, he was inspired by the city's progressive and compassionate view that cannabis could have a profound and positive impact on the lives of chronically or terminally ill patients. Later, in 2012, Berner went on to found COOKIES along with his partner Jai, a Bay Area cultivator and breeder. Their intention was to create the world's highest-quality, most innovative cannabis strains. After achieving success in its home state of California, COOKIES quickly built a grassroots following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: Authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, with years of experience in the regulated cannabis space, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States and throughout the world. The company offers numerous cannabis varieties and product lines to legal medical and adult-use recreational markets across the country. COOKIES ' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—ensuring consumer safety and satisfaction.

