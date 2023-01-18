Cooking wine market size to grow by USD 7,130.02 million, Growth opportunities led by AAK AB and B&G Foods Inc.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooking wine market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These established vendors hold a sizeable share of the market owing to their scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand name. Factors such as the rising demand for cooking wine for food flavoring are expected to intensify competition in the global cooking wine market during the forecast period. Vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cooking Wine Market 2023-2027

The cooking wine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7,130.02 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Scope

The cooking wine market report covers the following areas:

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Household - The household segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Over the last few years, rapid urbanization and industrialization have accelerated growth. This has resulted in a rise in disposable income and, in turn, high expenditure on household products. The increase in household spending provides high purchasing power for condiments products. This will augment the growth of the household segment of the global cooking wine market.



Commercial

Type

Red



White



Others

Geography

Europe - North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising household expenditure on food and beverages in the region, coupled with product launches and health benefits, will propel the growth of the market in Europe . France , Italy , Germany , and the UK are the leading countries in the regional cooking wine market. Italy is the largest producer of wine in the region and the world. The large production of wine in the country ensures the constant supply of wine, which is used as a raw material for cooking wine manufacturing. Thus, it will augment the growth of the cooking wine market in the region.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cooking wine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cooking wine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cooking wine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cooking wine market, vendors

The organic wine market share is forecasted to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%. The rising trend of organic wine tourism is notably driving the organic wine market growth, although factors such as volatile fuel prices may impede market growth.

The honey wine market share is expected to increase by USD 317.31 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7%. The health benefits of wine is notably driving the honey wine market growth, although factors such as campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede the market growth.

Cooking Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,130.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.63 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cooking wine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cooking wine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Red - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Red - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AAK AB

Exhibit 112: AAK AB - Overview



Exhibit 113: AAK AB - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AAK AB - Key news



Exhibit 115: AAK AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AAK AB - Segment focus

12.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 117: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 De Vinco Co.

Exhibit 120: De Vinco Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: De Vinco Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: De Vinco Co. - Key offerings

12.6 ECOVINAL SL

Exhibit 123: ECOVINAL SL - Overview



Exhibit 124: ECOVINAL SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ECOVINAL SL - Key offerings

12.7 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 126: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Elegre Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Elegre Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Elegre Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Elegre Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Eworldtrade.com

Exhibit 132: Eworldtrade.com - Overview



Exhibit 133: Eworldtrade.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Eworldtrade.com - Key offerings

12.10 Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Goya Foods Inc.

Exhibit 138: Goya Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Goya Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Goya Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Kayco Co.

Exhibit 141: Kayco Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Kayco Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Kayco Co. - Key offerings

12.13 LinChen Inc.

Exhibit 144: LinChen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: LinChen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: LinChen Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Marina Foods Inc.

Exhibit 147: Marina Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Marina Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Marina Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 PANOS Brands LLC

Exhibit 150: PANOS Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: PANOS Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: PANOS Brands LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Pompeian Inc.

Exhibit 153: Pompeian Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Pompeian Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Pompeian Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Roland Foods LLC

Exhibit 156: Roland Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Roland Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Roland Foods LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

