Cooking with the Kriks to Celebrate First Anniversary of Youtube Show with Influencers Who Brunch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging statistics are suggesting that when businesses utilize Youtube and influencers in their marketing plans, they are on the cutting edge of what works well in 2022. Owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering and host of Cooking with the Kriks, Chef Serge Krikorian, is combining these two powerful tools with the first anniversary celebration of his Youtube show by hosting a brunch for a few local influencers in his market.

"In 2021, we experimented with our marketing and PR teams as we concentrated on hosting our cooking show on Youtube while combining efforts with local influencers in our market. This experiment has been highly successful for our small, family-owned business and we plan to continue these efforts in 2022," said Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering and Cooking with the Kriks .

"We could not think of a better way to celebrate the first anniversary of Cooking with the Kriks Youtube show than by inviting some of our favorite local influencers that are either previous or upcoming guests of the show. Chef Serge Krikorian is planning a beautiful brunch menu fully catered by his company, Vibrant Occasions Catering, as a thank you and to mark this milestone," said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR .

Features of Cooking with the Kriks:

Tune in from anywhere and anytime.

Discover beloved recipes reimagined and instructed by Chef Serge Krikorian .

. Learn more about each guest on every episode, which includes local celebrities, influencers, industry folks and interesting people.

Cooking with the Kriks first anniversary celebration and Influencers Who Brunch campaign is a private event hosted by Vibrant Occasions Catering at The Modern Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photos by Sydney Rasch and video by KB Studios from the day will be released around or on the first anniversary date of initial taping of the Youtube show. Brunch will be served directly from Chef Serge's mobile kitchen, the latest laid-back luxury for any special occasion.

About Chef Serge Krikorian : Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner's Ready , they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering , a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.

Participating Influencers: Mary Kate Whitmire with @chiclittlehoney • Sarah Jo Reynolds with @itsmesarahjo • Alisha Curtis with @alishacurtis • Karen Alejandri with @kaypbeauty_xo

Participating Vendors: Art/Photography by Sydney Rasch • KB Studios • Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio • Meredith Corning PR • Meredith Events • Vibrant Occasions Catering • Our Mobile Kitchen • The Modern Rock

