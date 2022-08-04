Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine - A Tribute to Bob Saget Benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation

Wednesday, September 21 at the Beverly Wilshire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma—announced today that Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine will return for a special tribute to Bob Saget, who spearheaded the signature event for 30 years, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer, and Jeff Ross, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine is co-chaired by John Mayer, Kelly Rizzo, Jeff Ross, and SRF Board Member, Susan Feniger. Honoring the laughter that Saget inspired, as well as his work as a relentless champion for those affected by scleroderma, some of the world's most talented comedians and musicians are generously donating their time and will perform on stage to raise funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation and to find a cure. Tickets, starting at $500, are now available. For more information, visit www.srfcure.org/cchc .

Bob Saget and Susan Feniger

"Bob worked tirelessly to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation, in honor of his sister," says Kelly Rizzo. "This drive led him to bring together talent from across comedy and music in order to raise awareness and funds for the SRF. It was through laughter that he was able to touch many lives. I am honored to continue the legacy he built, through working with Bob's closest friends to create an unforgettable night with the same goal that Bob had - to find a cure."

"I'm honored to be stepping into Bob's John Varvatos Converse sneakers to host the next Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine," adds Jeff Ross. "These events meant so much to him and have always been a great bonding experience for us. Bob will be missed, but the show must go on until a cure for this awful ailment is found."

"The SRF is honored to have partnered with Bob for three decades in our work to fund research while also raising awareness so that no one suffering needs to explain what this disease is or does," says Joanne Gold, Executive Director of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "We are grateful to the co-chairs and hosts who will continue his legacy as we work to eradicate scleroderma."

Since 1987, the SRF has hosted Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, featuring the biggest names in comedy, to raise critical funds for research and awareness. The SRF is the United States' leading nonprofit investor in scleroderma research. Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine has been a cornerstone of the SRF's fundraising efforts, raising over $27 million to fund vital research, so that one day, no one will have to suffer from scleroderma.

About Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is focused on bringing the best minds in science together to find a cure for scleroderma. The SRF was established in 1987 by patient-turned-activist Sharon Monsky, when research on this potentially life-threatening illness was nearly nonexistent. Sharon lost her battle to the disease in 2002, but her vision lives on today, as the SRF remains committed to funding the most promising research aimed at improved therapies and finding a cure. Through the generosity of donors and support from events like Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, the SRF has raised more than $37 million dollars to fund and facilitate research at top universities such as Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University, and University of California, San Francisco, so that—one day—no one will suffer from scleroderma. Stay engaged with SRF at srfcure.org and via social media: Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

