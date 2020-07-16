Cool, Crisp and Zesty Salad Perfect for Whatever Veggies You Have in the Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

1 Lb. Green Beans, Ends Trimmed

3-4 Ears Fresh Sweet Corn, Cooked and Taken Off the Cob

2 Cans (14 oz. Each) Black Beans, Rinsed and Drained

2 Cups Tomatoes, Seeded and Diced or Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, Cut in Half

1 Jalapeño Pepper, Chopped (Optional)

¼ Cup Crumbled Queso Fresco, Feta or Goat Cheese

¾ Cup – 1 Cup Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Italian Dressing

Juice from ½ Lime (Optional)

½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 2 Minutes

Serves: 8

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for about 2 minutes or until tender. Drain beans and put them in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Let them sit for a couple of minutes in the water until cooled. (This will keep them bright green.) Drain the beans again and pat dry. Place green beans, corn, black beans, tomatoes and chopped jalapeño pepper, if using, in a large bowl. Toss veggies with ¾ to 1 cup of Tony's Creole-Style Italian Dressing until veggies are nicely coated. Cover and refrigerate up to 3 hours. Right before serving, stir in chopped fresh cilantro, crumbled cheese and lime juice, if using. Toss to coat. Serve right away.

Notes:

You can blanch the green beans and refrigerate them 2 days ahead.

You can also substitute blanched asparagus for the green beans.

You can add other fresh veggies from the farmer's market, like chopped onions and bell peppers.

