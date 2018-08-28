Cool Holdings, Inc. Announces the New Lineup of iPhones Coming to its OneClick Stores

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :AWSM ) announced today that it is preparing its OneClick® Apple boutique retail stores for the anticipated customer demand following the announcement last week by Apple® of the new iPhone lineup. The Company expects that its U.S. stores will launch the OneClick® stores new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR on or about October 15, 2018. This includes the four OneClick® stores in Florida located in Sawgrass Mills, Dolphin Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlet Mall and Wynwood. Availability at its stores in Argentina and the Dominic Republic will be announced shortly. The Company also announced that it will reduce the prices of all previous iPhone models by up to $100.

"Our goal is to make available to our customers the latest Apple products as soon as they are announced, both in our OneClick® stores and online," said Felipe Rezk, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Cool Holdings Inc. "We will also offer the latest accessories for the new iPhones, including cases, cables, adapters, speakers and external batteries, among others."

About Cool Holdings, Inc.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company focused on premium retail brands. It is currently comprised of OneClick®, a chain of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple® Premier Partner, APR (Apple® Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple® Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs; Cooltech Distribution, an authorized distributor to the OneClick® stores and other resellers of Apple® products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands; and verykool®, a brand of wireless handsets, tablets and related products the Company sells to carriers, distributors and retailers in Latin America. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those related to anticipated customer demand, increases in sales and performance at our retail stores and our license agreements with Apple®, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, such as Apple®. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic industry or political conditions in the United States or globally. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

SOURCE Cool Holdings, Inc.

