Cool Off This Summer With New Pure Protein® Chilled Protein Bars

Pure Protein Chilled Protein Bars are packed with wholesome nutrition and delicious taste to fuel healthy lifestyles. Tweet this

Pure Protein Chilled was also recently named the winner of the 2020 ChefsBest® Excellence Award. After rigorous testing, ChefsBest, an independent judging organization that identifies and honors high quality and great-tasting grocery products, honored all three Pure Protein Chilled flavors – with its taste testers noting it "tastes better than any other protein bar."

"We've been a pioneer in functional snacking for years, providing high protein, low sugar and great tasting non-refrigerated bars, shakes and snacks to consumers who rely on us to help achieve their health and wellness goals," said Kent Cunningham, General Manager, Sports & Active Nutrition at The Bountiful Company. "We're excited to introduce this seriously delicious refrigerated format to shoppers, offering them even more wholesome nutrition they can feel good about."

Pure Protein Chilled Protein Bars are now available at select Walmart locations nationwide and online at Walmart.com. For more information, visit PureProtein.com.

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

