Cool Roofs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Roofs Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the cool roofs market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Square Meters) from 2018 to 2026.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05743518



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for cool roofs during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities in the global cool roofs market.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cool roofs market.The Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions.



Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market.



Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.



Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs



Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)



Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Residential



Global Cool Roofs Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global cool roofs market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by key players in the global cool roofs market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the cool roofs market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global cool roofs market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters' Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05743518



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

