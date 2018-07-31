Coolibar to accept the Corporate Sponsorship Award at Wings of Hope Gala

"We are thrilled to partner with the Melanoma Research Foundation to raise awareness and support the MRF in their commitment to melanoma research, education, and advocacy," said Kendra Reichenau, CEO, Coolibar. "The statistics are harrowing, but when we all come together, we can make a difference and we are honored to accept this incredible award."

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, with skin cancer being the most common form of cancer in the United States. Close to 90% of melanomas are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light and sunlight, and just one blistering sunburn can more than double your chances of developing melanoma. "Coolibar's commitment to quality and fashion-forward designs makes sun protection easy," said Kyleigh LiPira, CEO of the Melanoma Research Foundation. "In addition to a product line that we love, the Coolibar team continues to find new ways to advance the MRF's mission and support our community."

Coolibar will be presented with the Corporate Leadership Award at the 17th Annual Wings of Hope for Melanoma Gala in New York City on October 11th, 2018. Holly Rowe, ESPN Sports Broadcaster and melanoma survivor, will be the mistress of ceremonies, with comedian Richard Kind as special guest. The gala will honor Dr. Orit Markowitz, FAAD, Dr. David Abramson, and Edith Guarini, RN, BSN, CPHON, for their significant contributions to the treatment and care of melanoma patients.

Find information regarding tickets to the gala or ways to support the Melanoma Research Foundation at https://www.melanoma.org/get-involved/signature-events/wings-of-hope-galas.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation



The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's work spans all subtypes of melanoma and those fighting it, including cutaneous (skin) melanoma, ocular (eye) melanoma, mucosal melanoma and pediatric melanoma. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook and Twitter.

About Coolibar



Coolibar is one of the most recommended and tested sun protective clothing companies in the United States. Based in Minneapolis, the company was founded in 2001 and makes a range of UPF 50+ swimwear, everyday wear, golf & tennis and fitness wear that blocks 98% of UVA/UVB rays and is guaranteed for the life of the fabric. All Coolibar fabrics are recommended as effective UV protectants only for covered areas. Coolibar is the first clothing company to receive The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. For more information visit www.coolibar.com or call 1-800-926-6509. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

www.coolibar.com

Contact:



Email: Awhite@coolibar.com



800-926-6509

SOURCE Coolibar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coolibar.com

