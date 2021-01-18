Coolmic Launches "Coolmic Unlimited", a Monthly Subscription Membership Program to Maximize the Fun of Online Comic Reading Experience

Coolmic is a service that started in 2018, distributing popular manga (Japanese comics) and anime to English and French-speaking audiences. Until now, the site required prepaid tickets to view most of the contents. Now, in addition to the prepaid ticket system, Coolmic has launched Coolmic Unlimited, a subscription membership program, allowing users to read contents under the Unlimited catalog as much as they want for a monthly fixed fee. The titles included in the subscription catalog are mangas published by WWWave Corporation. The various genres include Shonen (Action, Fantasy, and SF), Girls (Light Love and Romance), Young Adults (Suspense and Mystery), as well as more adult genres such as Boys Love, Mature, and Teens Love, which are all particularly popular categories on Coolmic. As of now, over 600 titles are included in the Unlimited catalog on the English site and over 400 on the French site. However, there are plans to keep adding even more content.

With the subscription membership program, customers are now able to fully enjoy Coolmic according to their needs. Those who wish to view a large number of titles, including the latest and most popular ones, can browse them at a reasonable price through this subscription membership program, while those who only want to view specific titles can use the prepaid ticket system to easily view their favorite contents.

In the future, Coolmic will remain an online manga and anime distribution site close to its customers, providing exciting works and constantly striving to satisfy all manga lovers around the world. Let's enjoy a wonderful manga life with Coolmic.

Overview of the Subscription Membership program

Price: US $9.99

Date of introduction: Jan. 18, 2021

Subscription payment method: Credit card (VISA, Mastercard)

Subscription catalog: All titles published by WWWave Corporation

https://coolmic.me/

(Coolmic is only available on smartphone)

