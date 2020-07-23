Coolpad Partners With TELUS to Launch New Tracking Device TELUS Track+

FRISCO, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad, today announced that it has partnered with TELUS to launch TELUS Track+, a new connected tracker that enables consumers to easily track and locate what they care about most.

"TELUS Track+ is a uniquely engineered device that allows anyone to track their valuables while providing safety and peace of mind for its users," said Zach Chang, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "We are really pleased to help bring this new tracking device to TELUS customers."

"At its core, the TELUS Track+ is an innovative device that helps users keep track of their items with an easy to use and secure application that can be managed by any smartphone," said Rick Leitao, General Manager of Coolpad Canada. "Also, a pet collar and lanyard accessory are included in the box, making the TELUS Track+ a versatile solution, regardless of what you are tracking."

One of the many great features on the TELUS Track+ device includes an on-device ringer. When activated this ringing will alert you to where the device is located, to help you quickly find your valuables. Also, your TELUS Track+ device will roam free of charge anywhere in the US.

The Track+ offers:

Location Tracking : Track+ can be attached to the things that matter the most to you - valuables, suitcases when traveling, a pet's collar, laptop, bikes, backpacks, and more.

: Track+ can be attached to the things that matter the most to you - valuables, suitcases when traveling, a pet's collar, laptop, bikes, backpacks, and more. Geofencing & Notifications: Geofencing enables users to set Safety Zones and with customizable alerts, location notifications are delivered directly to a smartphone. Track+ also offers audio alerts when in hearing distance.

Geofencing enables users to set Safety Zones and with customizable alerts, location notifications are delivered directly to a smartphone. Track+ also offers audio alerts when in hearing distance. Long Battery Life and Resistant Shell : Track+ provides a long battery life and is dust and water resistant (IP67), so it can handle being carted around - in the airport, at the park, or in the house.

: Track+ provides a long battery life and is dust and water resistant (IP67), so it can handle being carted around - in the airport, at the park, or in the house. Light Sensors: Light sensors are embedded in the Track+ so that it can detect light, if it was previously in the dark. Travelers will find this particularly helpful so they can know if someone opened their luggage while it is out of sight.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit TELUS.com/track.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

SOURCE Coolpad

