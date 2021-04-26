CoolSculpting Elite arrives in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolSculpting® is a popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment available throughout the United States, but Delaware Valley residents will have access to the new and improved version thanks to Dr. Evan Sorokin. Patients have loved CoolSculpting for years, and with the upgraded machines, Dr Sorokin's patients can expect faster treatments due to the new, more efficient applicators. In addition, these new applicators treat up to 18% more surface area than previous applicators, making them more powerful and reducing the number of treatment sessions necessary. Dr. Sorokin has acquired two CoolSculpting Elite machines, one for his Headhouse Square Philadelphia medspa and one for his Cherry Hill, New Jersey patients.

Fat reduction is a popular procedure, and CoolSculpting allows patients to non-invasively treat problem fat areas on their lunch break unlike liposuction which requires surgery and recovery. Unlike many fad treatments that have come and gone, CoolSculpting has stood the test of time with reliable, predictable treatments and a high level of patient satisfaction.

CoolSculpting Elite is FDA approved for treatment of 9 different areas including the abdomen, front and back bra line, the male chest, inner and outer thighs, chins, the banana rolls under the buttocks, and the love handles or flanks!

CoolSculpting Elite is offered in his Headhouse Square office at 415 South Second Street in Philadelphia as well as at the Cherry Hill, New Jersey office.

Dr. Sorokin also offers CoolTone, a noninvasive muscle building treatment that offers a synergistic improvement to abdominal and buttock contouring.

"I encourage anyone wanting more information about the benefits of the latest CoolSculpting options to contact my office for a personal consultation ," adds Dr. Sorokin.

Dr. Evan Sorokin is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in a full selection of cosmetic surgery procedures such as short-recovery breast augmentation for New Jersey women. Dr. Sorokin earned his MD from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia before training in plastic surgery at the University of Texas - Southwestern. He has been named Top Doc by Philadelphia Magazine for the last 10 years in a row. Dr. Sorokin is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the only plastic and cosmetic surgery board recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

SOURCE Delaware Valley Plastic Surgery