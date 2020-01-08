Cooper Machinery Services to Acquire Sinor Engine Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, today announced the strategic acquisition of Sinor Engine Company, Inc. ("Sinor"). This action advances Cooper's position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.



Founded in 1962 and based in Deer Park, Texas, Sinor is a provider of OEM-parts, expert repair and responsive field services on prominent engine and compressor brands including Superior®, JOY and Elliott™ Turbochargers. Sinor has the capabilities to overhaul and test engines in their Texas facility and specializes in both shop and field service.

"We are very excited to add Sinor Engine Company to our Cooper family. Sinor's reputation for quality and customer service is unmatched in the compression industry, and we will make them our center-of-excellence for the high-speed and small bore engine-compressor product line," said Cooper CEO, John Sargent.

About Cooper Machinery Services



Cooper Machinery Services, the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, is the original equipment manufacturer and supplier of parts and aftermarket services to a large installed base of highly respected brands. The company's brands include Cooper-Bessemer, Ajax, Superior, Gemini, Enterprise, TSI, CSI, TXC, and Joy. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, TX and Salina, KS, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the U.S.

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Julie Oakes

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355‐4449

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management