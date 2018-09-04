Cooper Standard Celebrates Manufacturing Day

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate and foster the next generation manufacturing workforce, 16 Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) facilities are hosting events to celebrate Manufacturing Day. As a national Sponsor and event host, Cooper Standard will open its doors to its local communities to showcase the wonders of modern manufacturing and inspire attendees to pursue manufacturing-related careers.

The events at Cooper Standard's North American facilities will include career discussions, interactive presentations and tours of manufacturing facilities. In addition, employees from Cooper Standard's southeast Michigan facilities will partner with Dow Chemical and the National Association of Manufacturers to host an event at the SAY Detroit Play Center in Detroit to raise awareness and excite youth about real and attainable roles in manufacturing and the education pathways to achieve them.

"In the 21st century, manufacturing careers can be high-tech, interesting and rewarding, and are a crucial contributor to our national economy," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "As a global automotive supplier, Cooper Standard has committed itself to engaging and fostering this next-generation workforce. Manufacturing Day is a great way to help that cause, as it introduces students to the tremendous potential that manufacturing jobs have to offer."

Manufacturing Day – held on the first Friday in October and throughout the month – is an annual celebration of modern manufacturing during which manufacturers invite community members to their facilities in a collective effort to educate students and their families about career opportunities, while improving public perceptions of the industry. Produced by the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership and The Manufacturing Institute, Manufacturing Day has grown in size and scope since it was created in 2012.

In addition to Manufacturing Day, Cooper Standard participates in a number of initiatives that support and promote the future manufacturing workforce, including:

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Education : Cooper Standard established its STEM Affinity Group to inspire student achievement and interest in STEM careers through employee-led volunteer programs;

: established its STEM Affinity Group to inspire student achievement and interest in STEM careers through employee-led volunteer programs; Bring Your Child to Work Day: To promote the positive image of manufacturing to employees and families, Cooper Standard organizes a "Bring Your Child to Work Day." The event has hosted 100 students each year since 2016 at Cooper Standard's southeast Michigan facilities; and

Manufacturing and Industry Acceleration Committee: Dedicated to supporting and encouraging manufacturing jobs internally and externally, this group helps educate others on legislation impacting the industry and exposes young people to manufacturing careers. This team also partnered with Junior Achievement (JA) of Southeast Michigan to bring a STEM program called STEMworks! to JA to promote the diverse careers opportunities available in STEM and manufacturing careers.

For more information about Cooper Standard's Manufacturing Day events, including how to become involved, please visit: https://www.mfgday.com/

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

