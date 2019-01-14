Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on February 15 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will hold a conference call on Friday, February 15 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss Cooper Standard's fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

The Company expects to release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after market close on Thursday, February 14. The Company's earnings results will also be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 9692137 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

Contact for Analysts: Contact for Media: Roger Hendriksen Sharon Wenzl Cooper Standard Cooper Standard (248) 596-6465 (248) 596-6211 roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

