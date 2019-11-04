Cooper Standard to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the 2019 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 7 in Chicago.

Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, and Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and CFO, will provide an overview of the Company's business and strategies, including its new materials science innovations and strategic diversification initiatives, at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET).

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.cfm.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

