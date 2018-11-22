Cooperated with Diesel Kid, Secoo is Developing Online Luxury Market

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 November, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) officially announced that the Italian fashion clothing brand Diesel Kid enters its online platform. Secoo will synchronously sell FW18 collection at Diesel's brick and mortar stores. Besides, Secoo also becomes the exclusive online platform for Diesel Kid in China.

The new Fall/Winter 2018 collection is all about a cool rock attitude, which is deeply rooted in Diesel's DNA. 'Occasion to Rock' is one of the strongest themes of the collection. The looks are represented by the signature touch of denim enriched by details and newly treated fabrics reflecting the rock attitude. Eyelets are the highlights of the theme as well as refined design details seen on leather jackets, dresses, pants, sweater and shirts. The bling-bling touch is an ever-recurring element that makes the outfits glamorous with an even stronger 'rock' feel. The 'More Noise Generation' story showcases the unisex trend.

This winter season for Diesel kids has never been so fashionable and trendy, thanks to the 'Superior Graphic Concept' inspired by the adult collection. Interpreted in the coolest way possible, the childrenswear collection follows one of the hottest trends at the moment: embroidered satin. Key pieces are the reversible bomber jacket, sleeveless dress and comfy pants. Closing the picture a more 'college' interpretation reminding the 80's thanks to the 'bomber sweater' and super treated denims.

The fashionable and trendy concept of Diesel Kid is matching with Secoo's concept, which is to provide premium products to its high-end consumers. As Asia's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo is an omnichannel shopping platform that supports easy product selection, order processing, and convenient payment methods. Secoo complements its online platform with offline experience centers to provide superior customer better services. Moreover, Secoo has attracted a broad base of suppliers of upscale products, including brands, authorized distributors, individual and corporate suppliers. Secoo comprehensive global supply chain is designed to meet the diverse purchase preferences and needs of its customers, varying from seasonal luxury products, to highly sought-after classic styles, and vintage or rare products.

The cooperation between Secoo and Diesel Kid will enhance Diesel Kid's brand awareness in China and strengthen Secoo's luxury brand connection. With Secoo's 20 million high-end consumers, the cooperation is a win-win strategy for both companies to capture emerging online opportunities in China and augment values to Chinese consumers.

SOURCE Secoo Group