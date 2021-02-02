CooperRiis Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

Laurie credits past experience for her connection to the mental health field, "Personally, I have lived with family members who have struggled with mental health challenges; this is where my passion to support those who suffer with mental illness started. I have experienced the negative impact it can have on a family, and I want to do everything in my power to help others from experiencing the same."

Laurie plans to work into her role by developing the department as she raises funds. Laurie is most looking forward to connecting with alumni, alumni families, and even past employees to launch an Ambassador Program at CooperRiis. Laurie says, "I want to hear your story! I want to know how CooperRiis has touched your life and what is most special to you about their Healing Community?" Laurie's goal is to connect and engage with people she names as "influencers;" anyone who has a passion to support those who suffer from mental health illness and who believe that recovery is possible.

About CooperRiis Healing Community

Founded by Donald R. Cooper and Lisbeth Riis Cooper, CooperRiis is a non-profit, CARF accredited residential healing community in Western North Carolina, with a rural campus on a 94-acre farm and an urban campus in the heart of Asheville. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges, including anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and co-occurring condition related to addiction, achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers a full continuum of care (four levels) through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices.

Visit http://www.cooperriis.org or call 828.894.7140 for more about CooperRiis Healing Community and its approach to mental health treatment. To reach Laurie directly to share your CooperRiis story, email her at [email protected].

