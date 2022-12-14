CooperSurgical® partners with Ostro to educate consumers about Paragard® (intrauterine copper contraceptive)

Technology partnership aims to increase engagement by educating consumers about CooperSurgical's Paragard

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical, Inc., a leader in women's healthcare, and Ostro , a leading engagement platform dedicated to educating and empowering consumers and healthcare providers, today announced their partnership to launch a new consumer engagement solution for CooperSurgical's hormone-free IUD, Paragard. Paragard is an FDA-approved intrauterine device that prevents pregnancy for up to 10 years.

"CooperSurgical is dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the moments that matter the most in life. Patient education along with access to care is at the forefront of our mission," said Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "By partnering with Ostro, we are truly accelerating what's possible. We are empowering women to take control of their future."

With the implementation of the Ostro technology, Paragard will now offer consumers a more personalized experience on Paragard.com that includes the option of connecting with a live Nurse Navigator who can answer questions and assist patients in determining if Paragard may be right for them. The Nurse Navigators, who are licensed healthcare professionals, can also assist patients with finding a healthcare provider in their area.

"CooperSurgical does amazing work in the field of women's healthcare," said Dr. Chase Feiger, CEO of Ostro. "It's truly an honor to have the opportunity to work with Paragard to help build consumer education and engagement around this product."

To learn more about Paragard and see the Ostro technology in action, visit Paragard.com .

Paragard is a hormone-free IUD (intrauterine device) that prevents pregnancy for up to 10 years using copper.

Important Safety Information

Don't use Paragard if you are or may be pregnant, have fibroids, a pelvic infection including pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), get infections easily, certain cancers, unexplained bleeding, Wilson's disease, or a copper allergy. IUDs, including Paragard, have been associated with an increased risk of PID.

Pregnancy with Paragard is rare but can be life threatening and cause infertility or loss of pregnancy.

Paragard may attach to or go through the uterus and cause other problems.

Tell your healthcare provider (HCP) if you develop severe pain or fever shortly after placement, miss a period, have abdominal pain, or if Paragard comes out. If it comes out, use backup birth control.

Tell your HCP you have Paragard before having an MRI or a medical procedure using heat therapy.

At first, periods may become heavier and longer with spotting in between.

Additional common side effects include anemia, pain during sex, backache, and vaginal discharge.

Paragard does not protect against HIV or STDs.

Only you and your HCP can decide if Paragard is right for you. Available by prescription only.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at fda.gov/medwatch or call 1⁠-⁠800-FDA-1088.

Click here for the Product Information for Paragard.

About CooperSurgical

For more than 30 years, CooperSurgical has been a leader in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of trusted and innovative brands that have assisted clinicians in advancing the standard of health care for women and families worldwide. CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies. CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies, and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of roughly 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

About Ostro

Ostro was founded to help millions of people live healthier lives by creating personalized healthcare journeys that boost engagement for consumers and HCPs, and drive value for life sciences brands. The Ostro platform is composed of Ostro Navigate, a 1:1 experience that offers consumers and HCPs a personalized journey to help address their needs; Ostro Attribute, an analytics product that connects brand marketing campaigns to clinical outcomes to increase the impact of commercial spend; and Ostro Consult, a telehealth experience that supports the engagement journey by connecting patients to an experienced and qualified clinician. For more information about Ostro, visit www.ostrohealth.com.

