Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Volvo Cars

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor's agreement with Volvo Cars is being extended to 2022. This means that Coor will continue to deliver IFM services to all of Volvo Car's production and administrative sites in Sweden and Belgium. The transaction has a value of over SEK 200 M annually.

Coor has been responsible for delivering IFM services to Volvo Cars for a number of years. The collaboration is based on the aim of developing Volvo Car's operations. Services covered by the assignment include cleaning, relocation services, archive services and workplace services such as reception, switchboard and mail services, as well as security and surveillance.

"We're obviously very pleased about the renewed confidence and look forward to continuing to develop our collaboration. The new agreement offers further confirmation of Coor's Nordic market leadership," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

"Volvo Cars is an important customer for Coor. We share a pronounced sustainability focus and will continue to implement sustainable and cost-efficient solutions in our FM delivery, largely through our digital services such as smart sensors for climate control and temperature," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, President of Coor Sweden.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

