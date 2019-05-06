Coor Publishes a Prospectus and Applies for Admission to Trading and Listing of Bond on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor Service Management Holding AB ("Coor") announced on 13 March 2019 the issuance of a five year senior unsecured bond in the total amount of SEK 1,000 million (the "Bond").

Coor has prepared a prospectus for the Bond in order to apply for the Bond to be admitted to trading and listed on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is expected to be on or around 8 May 2019. The prospectus has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) on 3 May 2019 in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). The prospectus is available at Coor's website (www.coor.com) and will be published on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Statoil, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

For more information, please contact:

Olof Stålnacke

CFO and IR Director, Coor

Phone: +46-10-559-59-20

olof.stalnacke@coor.com



