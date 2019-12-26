Coordinator of Student Trips to Philadelphia, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Shares the Top Places to Eat in Philadelphia

COMMACK, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an exciting day of tours and museums, it's nice to be able to take your group to a great local restaurant. But if you are not from that area, you might not know which places are the best. Coordinator of student trips to Philadelphia , Fantastic Tours & Travel, shares the top places to eat during your trip to Philadelphia.

Geno's Cheesesteaks. While cheesesteaks are a staple in Philadelphia and could warrant a list of its own, there are a couple of iconic cheesesteak joints that visitors should try to see. One of them is Geno's Cheesesteaks, a 24/7 spot with neon signs and juicy sandwiches.

Pat's King of Steaks. The other cheesesteak restaurant worth mentioning is Pat's, the original home of the Philly cheesesteak. This restaurant is still owned and operated by the family who originally opened it in 1930. Its tie to history is what makes it a must-see for anyone visiting Philadelphia.

Bud & Marilyn's. Bud & Marilyn's is American inspired, focusing on comfort food and great hospitality. It is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, making it a great place to go between tours or after a long day of exploring.

Louie Louie. Louie Louie is a French-inspired American bistro reminiscent of a European cafe. With outdoor seating, it's a great way to enjoy a meal while getting a feel for the historic city.

City Tavern Restaurant. City Tavern is a must-visit place for anyone looking to explore the history of Philadelphia. The restaurant stays true to the city's 18th century roots, preparing and serving food in an old-world way. There are also several souvenirs available to bring home, including cookbooks, table settings, DVDs, and more. Their mission is to provide an elegant, sophisticated dining experience that matches what the Founding Fathers had.

Dining is an important part in understanding the history and culture of any destination. Be sure to check out these places when your group is in Philadelphia.

