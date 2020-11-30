Coors Light and Ball Team Up to Bring Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Cups to Allegiant Stadium Fans

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Light and Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced an agreement to bring the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™ to guests at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ball, a leader in cutting-edge, sustainable aluminum beverage packaging, designed the lightweight aluminum cups in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable options when enjoying their favorite beverages.

The Ball Aluminum Cup™ was recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas

Molson Coors (which makes Allegiant Stadium's official domestic beer, Coors Light, as well as its official craft beer, Hop Valley, and official hard seltzer, Vizzy), is doing their part to support the stadium's sustainability goals, as well as their own.

"We're proud to team up with Coors Light to bring fans at Allegiant Stadium an enhanced beverage experience and sustainable hospitality options from the start with our game-changing and infinitely recyclable aluminum cup," said Daniel W. Fisher, Ball's chief operating officer, global beverage packaging. "We introduced the aluminum cup to meet the growing demand for more sustainable packaging choices, and we're excited that our partnership with Coors Light will give fans visiting Allegiant Stadium an opportunity to further their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle."

"Coors Light has a long history of sustainable product innovation – in fact, many people don't know that we pioneered the first-ever aluminum cans to hit the market back in 1959," says Adam Dettman, Director of partnerships and licensing at Molson Coors North America. "We're proud to continue this history by partnering with Ball to ultimately provide fans with an eco-conscious experience, and a built-in piece of memorabilia that guests can take home after enjoying a game or event at Allegiant Stadium."

Upon the start of activities at Allegiant Stadium, 100,000 of the 20-ounce aluminum cups will be available in the club seats at all events. Through this collaboration, Allegiant Stadium joins a growing number of professional football stadiums that feature the Ball Aluminum Cup™ at scale. Molson Coors encourages fans to drink responsibly.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for Allegiant Stadium.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as serve as the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

