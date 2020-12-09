Coors Light Introduces Beerman: A New Holiday Tradition to Keep Your Beers Cold and Spirits Up

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a holiday season when nothing feels typical, Coors Light is introducing a festive tradition just for grownups – because, let's be honest, adults deserve to enjoy the holiday season, too. Meet Beerman, a perfectly imperfect drinking buddy designed to keep your beers cold and your spirits up.

Coors Light Beerman

In fact, Beerman is the holiday hero we need in 2020. He's built for function over form, and his superpower lies in the ability to refresh us with ice cold Coors Light. And even though Beerman himself performs a striking cover of Boston's 80's rock anthem, "More Than a Feeling," he will not judge your poor rendition of a karaoke classic or your holiday attire.

"The holidays are filled with family-focused traditions, so during a time when we could all use a moment of chill, Coors Light wanted to introduce something just for grownups," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Beerman brings levity to this time of year, as he exists simply to keep your Coors Light perfectly cold and bring a smile to your face."

Coors Light is introducing Beerman through an international marketing campaign, which includes live TV advertising, social and digital spots, and a custom Beerman can design that will be available later this month in New York City via MiniBar and select participating retailers. Additionally, Coors Light is inviting drinkers across the U.S. to build their own Beerman through a social media activation with actor, musician and comedian, Adam Devine.

Beginning Monday, December 14, Coors Light will partner with Devine and encourage consumers to build their best Beerman with whatever's on hand. Coors Light will select one winner (located anywhere within the continental U.S.) and transform their yard into a winter wonderland to bring added chill and magic to this holiday season.

"We know not everyone in the country gets snow around the holidays, but we all deserve an opportunity to chill with Beerman," said Pascoa. "Whether they want to have a snowball fight or perform backyard karaoke, one lucky winner will enjoy a winter wonderland complete with Beerman, ready to chill your Coors Light."

To enteri, consumers simply need to respond with a comment to the Build Your #Beerman contest post on the brand's Facebook or Twitter account (both @CoorsLight), including a photo of their best version of Beerman, why they deserve a "winter wonderland," and #Beerman and #Contest. See terms and conditions here for full contest details.

The campaign's lead spot, "Build Your #Beerman," is currently airing nationwide across broadcast, digital, and paid social. You can watch the ad in its entirety here. The Build Your #Beerman campaign was created by DDB, Beerman was designed and built by Legacy Effects - who also has credits in films including The Avengers and The Shape of Water, among others - and features a cover of Boston's enduring rock single "More Than a Feeling."

iNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest entry period begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 12/9/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 12/31/20. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

