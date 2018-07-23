CooTek Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :CTK ) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 4,350,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 50 Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company, at US$12.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$52.2 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on September 28, 2018 under the ticker symbol "CTK".

The underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 652,500 additional ADSs.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. is acting as co-manager.

CooTek's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About CooTek

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :CTK ) ("CooTek" or the "Company") is a fast-growing and innovative global mobile internet company that develops mobile apps and is empowered by artificial intelligence technology. CooTek empowers its massive global user base to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly.

CooTek develops TouchPal Smart Input, a popular keyboard app that supports more than 110 languages as well as a number of other content-rich apps across different verticals such as fitness, lifestyle, healthcare, news, short videos, and entertainment. CooTek and its product offerings have been recognized with a number of respected awards including the Mobile Innovation Award at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards in 2009, Google Play Best Apps of 2015 and Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in China named by Fast Company in 2014.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com

