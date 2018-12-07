CooTek Enhances Cherry, Its Feminine Care App, with a Daily User Health Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (NYSE: CTK), the developer of the feminine care app called Cherry, has launched a daily health report feature, providing customized healthcare content, including tips, to its users.

Cherry is a popular free app comprising a highly-engaged feminine care community, an accurate menstrual calendar, and various daily tracking options for women's healthcare.

"In the Cherry community, women ask various questions about menstrual health, emotions, and other health matters," said Rachel Zhou, Cherry's senior product operation manager. "By launching the daily health report, we are aiming to curate and deliver the most relevant and helpful content to our users."

The report is based on a user's daily logs of her emotions, symptoms, physical exercise, and more. For example, if a user logs in "cramps", the daily report will provide healthcare tips and advice to alleviate pain. All healthcare content is based on authoritative content from public research papers, medical publications, and other trustworthy sources.

"We are planning to partner with healthcare providers and institutes to provide more customized and exclusive content in the future," commented Draven Zhou, CooTek's product director.

In addition to receiving healthcare content, users are able to discuss and share interesting topics in Cherry's highly-engaged community. The community has already attracted many doctors and healthcare experts who are eager to share their knowledge and offer advice. Cherry is a professional platform allowing women to ask questions and share experiences related to feminine care, pregnancy, relationships, fitness, fashion, and other topical subjects of importance to the well-being and accomplishment of modern women.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, news and short videos, healthcare, lifestyle and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

