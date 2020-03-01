CooTek to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on March 12, 2020

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 12, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, news and short videos, healthcare, lifestyle and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

