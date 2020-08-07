CooTek to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on August 18, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2020 ended June 30, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982



Hong Kong: 800-905-945



Mainland China: 4001-201-203



International: 1-412-902-4272

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on August 25, 2020:

United States: 1-877-344-7529



International: 1-412-317-0088



Passcode: 10147208

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps, and casual games.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

