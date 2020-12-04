CooTek to Participate in December and January Investor Conferences
Dec 04, 2020, 08:00 ET
SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that the Company will present and meet with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences. For more information on CooTek presentations, please visit investor relations website https://ir.cootek.com, or contact [email protected].
- ICA BEST of Asia Discovery Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020, HKT.
- ICA Insight Series
Presentation on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, HKT.
Registration: https://rb.gy/ypgtaf
- Needham Growth Conference 2021
Presentation on January 11, 2021, EDT.
- ICR Conference 2021
Presentation on January 11-14, 2021, EDT.
The Company's management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.
For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.
For more information, please contact:
CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Cui
[email protected]
ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]
