Copa Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – First Quarter 2021 Date: May 5, 2021 Time: After US market close This release will be available on our website: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: May 6, 2021 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers)



Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm



Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

Given the global pandemic, teleconference providers are handling higher than usual call volumes. To avoid connection problems, we strongly encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Raúl Pascual – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

