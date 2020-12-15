Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For November 2020

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for November 2020:

Operating Data November November % Change 2020 2019 (YOY) Copa Holdings (Consolidated)





ASM (mm) (1) 551.1 1,987.0 -72.3% RPM (mm) (2) 431.5 1,700.3 -74.6% Load Factor (3) 78.3% 85.6% -7.3p.p. 1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized



Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 72.3% lower year over year in November, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 74.6% year over year, which resulted in a 78.3% load factor, 7.3 percentage points lower than November 2019.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:

Raúl Pascual – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.copa.com

