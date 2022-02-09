Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021
Excluding special items, Adjusted Net Profit for full-year 2021 came in at US$2.7 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.06
PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) and full year 2021. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$114.4 million for the quarter or US$2.69 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$84.1 million or US$1.98 per share. Special items include an US$8.9 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$155.0 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$39.2 million reversal, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$115.8 million and a 20.1% operating margin.
- For full-year 2021, the Company reported a net profit of US$39.9 million or US$0.94 per share. Excluding special items, which included a reversal of US$39.2 million in the Company's provision related to the return of leased aircraft, a US$22.8 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$20.8 million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$2.7 million or US$0.06 per share.
- For full-year 2021, the Company reported an operating profit of US$145.7 million. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$85.6 million and a 5.8% operating margin.
- Capacity for 4Q21, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 83.1% of the capacity flown in 4Q19.
- Total revenues for 4Q21 came in at US$575.0 million, reaching 84.3% of 4Q19 revenues. Passenger revenues for 4Q21 reached 82.2% of 4Q19 levels, while 4Q21 cargo revenues were 61.2% higher than 4Q19. Passenger yield increased 1.0% to 12.7 cents and load factors decreased 1.8 percentage points to 83.5%, compared to 4Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents, or 1.5% higher than 4Q19.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) in 4Q21, excluding special items (adjusted CASM) decreased 3.8% vs. 4Q19 to 9.0 cents. While adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, decreased 7.5% to 6.1 cents.
- Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, was US$84 million for the quarter.
- The Company ended the quarter with US$1.5 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$295 million in committed and undrawn credit facilities.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9, completed the conversion of one Boeing 737-800 into a freighter, and decided to retain three Boeing 737-700s previously classified as assets held for sale.
- Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 91 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.0% and a flight completion factor of 99.54%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium – for the eighth consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2021. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 91.1% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.
- In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, originally scheduled for December 2021.
- Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Panama and Latin America, mainly driven by the Omicron variant, which impacted its crew availability, the Company canceled over 1,000 flights, reducing the 1Q22 published schedule by approximately 4%.
|
Consolidated Financial
|
4Q21
|
4Q19 (3)
|
Variance vs. 4Q19
|
3Q21
|
Variance vs. 3Q21
|
FY21
|
FY19 (3)
|
Variance vs. FY19
|
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
|
2,214
|
2,633
|
-15.9%
|
1,823
|
21.5%
|
6,136
|
10,474
|
-41.4%
|
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000)
|
3,369
|
3,838
|
-12.2%
|
2,852
|
18.1%
|
9,452
|
15,424
|
-38.7%
|
RPMs (millions)
|
4,265
|
5,244
|
-18.7%
|
3,485
|
22.4%
|
11,734
|
21,303
|
-44.9%
|
ASMs (millions)
|
5,109
|
6,149
|
-16.9%
|
4,396
|
16.2%
|
14,934
|
25,113
|
-40.5%
|
Load Factor
|
83.5%
|
85.3%
|
-1.8 p.p.
|
79.3%
|
4.2 p.p.
|
78.6%
|
84.8%
|
-6.3 p.p.
|
Yield (US$ Cents)
|
12.7
|
12.5
|
1.0%
|
12.0
|
5.8%
|
12.0
|
12.3
|
-1.9%
|
PRASM (US$ Cents)
|
10.6
|
10.7
|
-1.1%
|
9.5
|
11.4%
|
9.5
|
10.4
|
-9.1%
|
RASM (US$ Cents)
|
11.3
|
11.1
|
1.5%
|
10.1
|
11.2%
|
10.1
|
10.8
|
-6.2%
|
CASM (US$ Cents)
|
8.2
|
10.8
|
-23.9%
|
8.8
|
-6.4%
|
9.1
|
9.4
|
-2.8%
|
Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)
|
9.0
|
9.3
|
-3.8%
|
8.8
|
2.4%
|
9.4
|
9.0
|
3.9%
|
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
|
5.3
|
8.0
|
-33.8%
|
6.2
|
-14.7%
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
-0.9%
|
Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)
|
6.1
|
6.6
|
-7.5%
|
6.2
|
-2.4%
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
8.9%
|
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
|
61.0
|
78.9
|
-22.8%
|
52.0
|
17.1%
|
177.4
|
321.4
|
-44.8%
|
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
|
2.43
|
2.16
|
12.5%
|
2.13
|
13.8%
|
2.14
|
2.16
|
-0.6%
|
Average Length of Haul (miles)
|
1,926
|
1,992
|
-3.3%
|
1,912
|
0.7%
|
1,912
|
2,034
|
-6.0%
|
Average Stage Length (miles)
|
1,254
|
1,279
|
-2.0%
|
1,213
|
3.4%
|
1,230
|
1,288
|
-4.5%
|
Departures
|
25,458
|
32,441
|
-21.5%
|
22,559
|
12.9%
|
75,755
|
131,819
|
-42.5%
|
Block Hours
|
80,710
|
105,620
|
-23.6%
|
69,308
|
16.5%
|
235,295
|
431,749
|
-45.5%
|
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2)
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
0.8%
|
10.7
|
6.4%
|
9.2
|
11.4
|
-19.7%
|
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
|
575.0
|
681.9
|
-15.7%
|
445.0
|
29.2%
|
1509.9
|
2707.4
|
-44.2%
|
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
155.0
|
17.8
|
770.5%
|
59.0
|
162.6%
|
145.7
|
346.2
|
-57.9%
|
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|
115.8
|
107.1
|
8.0%
|
48.6
|
138.1%
|
85.6
|
435.5
|
-80.3%
|
Operating Margin
|
27.0%
|
2.6%
|
24.3 p.p.
|
13.3%
|
13.7 p.p.
|
9.6%
|
12.8%
|
-3.1 p.p.
|
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
|
20.1%
|
15.7%
|
4.4 p.p.
|
11.2%
|
8.9 p.p.
|
5.8%
|
16.1%
|
-10.3 p.p.
|
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
114.4
|
2.7
|
4092.8%
|
8.2
|
1287.5%
|
39.9
|
247.0
|
-83.8%
|
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|
84.1
|
92.1
|
-8.7%
|
29.9
|
180.8%
|
2.7
|
336.3
|
-99.2%
|
Basic EPS (US$)
|
2.69
|
0.06
|
4088.2%
|
0.19
|
1291.3%
|
0.94
|
5.81
|
-83.8%
|
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
|
1.98
|
2.17
|
-8.8%
|
0.70
|
181.6%
|
0.06
|
7.92
|
-99.2%
|
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
|
42,533
|
42,487
|
0.1%
|
42,649
|
-0.3%
|
42,533
|
42,487
|
0.1%
|
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.
(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4Q21 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
4Q21 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
|
Date:
|
February 10, 2021
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|
Conference telephone number:
|
877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)
|
707-287-9357 (International Callers)
|
Webcast:
|
Speakers:
|
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
|
Copa Holdings, S.A.
|
Income Statement - IFRS
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
%
|
4Q21
|
4Q19
|
Change
|
3Q21
|
Change
|
FY21
|
FY19
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues
|
Passenger revenue
|
540,571
|
657,940
|
-17.8%
|
417,466
|
29.5%
|
1,412,390
|
2,612,605
|
-45.9%
|
Cargo and mail revenue
|
25,849
|
16,033
|
61.2%
|
21,082
|
22.6%
|
71,577
|
62,460
|
14.6%
|
Other operating revenue
|
8,575
|
7,955
|
7.8%
|
6,451
|
32.9%
|
25,964
|
32,343
|
-19.7%
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
574,995
|
681,927
|
-15.7%
|
444,999
|
29.2%
|
1,509,930
|
2,707,409
|
-44.2%
|
Operating Expenses
|
Fuel
|
149,057
|
171,314
|
-13.0%
|
112,658
|
32.3%
|
383,179
|
696,249
|
-45.0%
|
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
|
80,434
|
115,036
|
-30.1%
|
68,049
|
18.2%
|
258,128
|
450,438
|
-42.7%
|
Passenger servicing
|
12,204
|
24,798
|
-50.8%
|
10,576
|
15.4%
|
35,869
|
102,103
|
-64.9%
|
Airport facilities and handling charges
|
42,863
|
44,877
|
-4.5%
|
39,407
|
8.8%
|
131,335
|
181,959
|
-27.8%
|
Sales and distribution
|
43,706
|
53,222
|
-17.9%
|
36,077
|
21.1%
|
129,877
|
210,623
|
-38.3%
|
Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
(13,317)
|
37,648
|
-135.4%
|
24,008
|
-155.5%
|
48,191
|
127,562
|
-62.2%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
59,828
|
70,478
|
-15.1%
|
55,702
|
7.4%
|
234,505
|
282,080
|
-16.9%
|
Flight operations
|
19,173
|
24,908
|
-23.0%
|
16,291
|
17.7%
|
55,766
|
102,806
|
-45.8%
|
Other operating and administrative expenses
|
26,057
|
32,506
|
-19.8%
|
23,222
|
12.2%
|
87,426
|
118,090
|
-26.0%
|
Fleet Impairment
|
-
|
89,334
|
-100.0%
|
-
|
0.0%
|
-
|
89,344
|
-100.0%
|
Total Operating Expense
|
420,005
|
664,123
|
-36.8%
|
385,989
|
8.8%
|
1,364,276
|
2,361,255
|
-42.2%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
154,989
|
17,804
|
770.5%
|
59,010
|
162.6%
|
145,655
|
346,154
|
-57.9%
|
Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
Finance cost
|
(18,994)
|
(17,154)
|
10.7%
|
(18,615)
|
2.0%
|
(74,051)
|
(57,432)
|
28.9%
|
Finance income
|
2,571
|
6,289
|
-59.1%
|
2,679
|
-4.0%
|
10,849
|
24,405
|
-55.5%
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
|
(2,508)
|
2,406
|
-204.3%
|
(2,620)
|
-4.3%
|
(6,174)
|
(15,408)
|
-59.9%
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
(8,922)
|
-
|
-100.0%
|
(32,092)
|
-72.2%
|
(22,778)
|
-
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
(1,158)
|
(989)
|
17.1%
|
(1,573)
|
-26.4%
|
(3,291)
|
(4,279)
|
-23.1%
|
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
|
(29,011)
|
(9,448)
|
207.1%
|
(52,220)
|
-44.4%
|
(95,445)
|
(52,715)
|
81.1%
|
Profit (Loss) before taxes
|
125,978
|
8,356
|
1407.6%
|
6,790
|
1755.4%
|
50,209
|
293,439
|
-82.9%
|
Income tax expense
|
(11,616)
|
(5,629)
|
106.4%
|
1,453
|
-899.7%
|
10,265
|
46,437
|
-77.9%
|
Net Profit (Loss)
|
114,363
|
2,728
|
4092.8%
|
8,242
|
1287.5%
|
39,945
|
247,002
|
-83.8%
|
EPS
|
Basic
|
2.69
|
0.06
|
4088.2%
|
0.19
|
1291.3%
|
0.94
|
5.81
|
-83.8%
|
Shares used for calculation:
|
Basic
|
42,533,036
|
42,486,717
|
42,649,175
|
42,533,036
|
42,486,717
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
211,081
|
119,065
|
Short-term investments
|
806,340
|
770,816
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
1,017,421
|
889,881
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
90,618
|
63,206
|
Accounts receivable from related parties
|
1,832
|
1,429
|
Expendable parts and supplies, net
|
74,778
|
74,319
|
Prepaid expenses
|
31,148
|
30,473
|
Prepaid income tax
|
882
|
16,716
|
Other current assets
|
6,054
|
7,805
|
205,312
|
193,948
|
Asset held for sale
|
-
|
135,542
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
1,222,733
|
1,219,371
|
Long-term investments
|
199,670
|
119,617
|
Long-term accounts receivable
|
(0)
|
1,054
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
22,783
|
6,066
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,512,704
|
2,147,486
|
Right of use assets
|
166,328
|
214,279
|
Intangible, net
|
81,749
|
95,568
|
Deferred tax assets
|
28,417
|
35,595
|
Other Non-Current Assets
|
14,098
|
14,348
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
3,025,749
|
2,634,013
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
4,248,482
|
3,853,385
|
LIABILITIES
|
Loans and borrowings
|
196,602
|
127,946
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
73,917
|
83,605
|
Accounts payable
|
112,596
|
63,461
|
Accounts payable to related parties
|
7,948
|
2,970
|
Air traffic liability
|
557,331
|
470,695
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
95,114
|
91,213
|
Taxes Payable
|
32,599
|
13,400
|
Employee benefits obligations
|
32,767
|
33,995
|
Income tax payable
|
3,835
|
1,023
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
785
|
252
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,113,493
|
888,560
|
Loans and borrowings long-term
|
1,229,031
|
1,035,954
|
Lease Liability
|
104,734
|
146,905
|
Net Defined Benefit Liability
|
7,670
|
14,332
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
268,338
|
245,560
|
Deferred tax Liabilities
|
18,782
|
22,190
|
Other long - term liabilities
|
210,933
|
216,325
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,839,487
|
1,681,265
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
2,952,981
|
2,569,824
|
EQUITY
|
Issued Capital
|
Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 30,995,120 outstanding
|
21,290
|
21,199
|
Class B - 10,938,125
|
7,466
|
7,466
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
98,348
|
91,341
|
Treasury Stock
|
(176,902)
|
(136,388)
|
Retained Earnings
|
1,324,025
|
1,931,086
|
Net profit (loss)
|
39,945
|
(607,062)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(18,670)
|
(24,082)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
1,295,501
|
1,283,561
|
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
|
4,248,482
|
3,853,385
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
(In US$ thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Audited)
|
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
|
462,612
|
(39,515)
|
740,776
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(373,040)
|
(93,761)
|
(192,868)
|
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
|
2,444
|
93,609
|
(545,334)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
92,016
|
(39,667)
|
2,574
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
119,065
|
158,732
|
156,158
|
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
|
$ 211,081
|
$ 119,065
|
$ 158,732
|
Short-term investments
|
806,340
|
770,816
|
692,403
|
Long-term investments
|
199,670
|
119,617
|
134,347
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
|
$ 1,217,091
|
$ 1,009,498
|
$ 985,482
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
|
and Adjusted Net Profit
|
4Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q21
|
4Q19
|
FY21
|
FY19
|
Operating Profit as Reported
|
$ 154,989
|
$ (95,057)
|
$ 59,010
|
$ 17,804
|
$ 145,655
|
$ 346,171
|
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
|
$ 10,395
|
$ 20,790
|
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
|
$ 39,217
|
$ 39,217
|
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
|
$ 4,400
|
$ 89,344
|
$ 89,344
|
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
|
$ (877)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 115,773
|
$ (91,533)
|
$ 48,615
|
$ 107,148
|
$ 85,648
|
$ 435,515
|
Net Profit as Reported
|
$ 114,363
|
$ (168,805)
|
$ 8,242
|
$ 2,728
|
$ 39,945
|
$ 247,002
|
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
|
$ 10,395
|
$ 20,790
|
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
|
$ 39,217
|
$ 39,217
|
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
|
$ 4,400
|
$ 89,344
|
$ 89,344
|
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
|
$ (877)
|
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
$ 8,922
|
$ 80,076
|
$ 32,092
|
$ 22,779
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 84,068
|
$ (85,205)
|
$ 29,939
|
$ 92,072
|
$ 2,717
|
$ 336,346
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
|
4Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q21
|
4Q19
|
FY21
|
FY19
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 84,068
|
$ (85,205)
|
$ 29,939
|
$ 92,072
|
$ 2,717
|
$ 336,346
|
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
|
42,533
|
42,511
|
42,649
|
42,487
|
42,508
|
42,478
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
|
$ 1.98
|
$ (2.00)
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 2.17
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 7.92
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM
|
Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)
|
4Q21
|
3Q21
|
4Q19
|
FY21
|
FY19
|
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
|
8.2
|
8.8
|
10.8
|
9.1
|
9.4
|
Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
(0.8)
|
-
|
-
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
-
|
0.4
|
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
9.0
|
8.8
|
9.3
|
9.4
|
9.0
|
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
6.6
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2021
|
4Q21
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
Beginning Cash balance
|
$ 1,289
|
$ 1,282
|
$ 1,203
|
$ 1,009
|
Ending Cash balance
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,289
|
$ 1,282
|
$ 1,203
|
Net cashflows in the quarter
|
$ (72)
|
$ 7
|
$ 79
|
$ 194
|
Subtract: Proceeds from Lines of Credit
|
$ 50
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments
|
$ (181)
|
$ (57)
|
$ (21)
|
$ 241
|
Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)
|
$ 14
|
$ 11
|
$ 36
|
$ 20
|
Add: Share repurchase
|
$ 39
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities
|
$ 84
|
$ 54
|
$ 64
|
$ (68)
