Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and full year 2018. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17).

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary as the Company has not yet issued its audited financial statements and may differ from those results. During the course of the preparation of the financial statements and related notes and our year-end audit, additional items that would require material adjustments to the preliminary financial information included in this press release may be identified.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$156.0 million for 4Q18 or a loss per share of US$3.67 , as compared to net profit of US$101.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.39 in 4Q17. Excluding special items, which for 4Q18 include a previously announced one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million , and a noncash US$11.4 million-dollar loss associated with foreign currency translational effect which was booked as a gain in the 2017 restated financial results, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$44.0 million , or adjusted EPS of US$1.04 , compared to an adjusted net profit of US$89.5 million or adjusted EPS of US$2.11 in 4Q17.

for 4Q18 or a loss per share of , as compared to net profit of or earnings per share of in 4Q17. Excluding special items, which for 4Q18 include a previously announced one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of , and a noncash loss associated with foreign currency translational effect which was booked as a gain in the 2017 restated financial results, the Company would have reported a net profit of , or adjusted EPS of , compared to an adjusted net profit of or adjusted EPS of in 4Q17. For full year 2018, net profit came in at US$88.1 million or EPS of US$2.07 , compared to a net profit of US$364.0 million or earnings per share of US$8.58 for full year 2017. Excluding special items, which for 2018 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million , Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$276.7 million or EPS of US$6.52 , compared to an adjusted net profit of US$349.9 million or adjusted EPS of US$8.25 for full year 2017.

or EPS of , compared to a net profit of or earnings per share of for full year 2017. Excluding special items, which for 2018 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of , Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of or EPS of , compared to an adjusted net profit of or adjusted EPS of for full year 2017. In 4Q18, the Company had an operating loss of US$129.7 million . Excluding special items, which for 4Q18 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million , the Company would have reported an Operating profit of US$58.9 million , compared to an operating profit of US$110.8 million in 4Q17. The adjusted operating margin for 4Q18 came in at 9.0%, compared to 16.4% in 4Q17.

. Excluding special items, which for 4Q18 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of , the Company would have reported an Operating profit of , compared to an operating profit of in 4Q17. The adjusted operating margin for 4Q18 came in at 9.0%, compared to 16.4% in 4Q17. For full year 2018, the Company reported operating profit of US$145.0 million . Excluding special items, which for 2018 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million , the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$333.7 million , representing a decrease of 21.3% over operating profit of US$424.0 million for full year 2017, mostly due to softer yields, and higher jet fuel prices. Excluding special items, operating margin for full year 2018 came in at 12.5%.

. Excluding special items, which for 2018 include a one-time, non-cash fleet impairment charge of , the Company would have reported an operating profit of , representing a decrease of 21.3% over operating profit of for full year 2017, mostly due to softer yields, and higher jet fuel prices. Excluding special items, operating margin for full year 2018 came in at 12.5%. Total revenues for 4Q18 decreased 2.7% to US$656.1 million . Yield per passenger mile decreased 7.7% to 11.8 cents , mostly due to currency weakness in Brazil and Argentina . RASM came in at 10.2 cents , or 7.7% below 4Q17.

. Yield per passenger mile decreased 7.7% to , mostly due to currency weakness in and . RASM came in at , or 7.7% below 4Q17. For 4Q18, consolidated passenger traffic grew 4.9% while consolidated capacity grew 5.5%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter decreased 0.4 percentage points to 82.8%. For full year 2018, consolidated load factor was 83.4%, 0.2 percentage points higher than 2017 on a 7.9% capacity growth.

Operating cost per available seat mile, excluding special items (Adjusted CASM) increased 0.5%, from 9.2 cents in 4Q17 to 9.3 cents in 4Q18. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.8% from 6.6 cents in 4Q17 to 6.2 cents in 4Q18, mainly as a result of fewer expenses related to maintenance, depreciation and wages, salaries and benefits, partly offset by higher airport facilities and handling charges, as well as flight operation expenses.

in 4Q17 to in 4Q18. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.8% from in 4Q17 to in 4Q18, mainly as a result of fewer expenses related to maintenance, depreciation and wages, salaries and benefits, partly offset by higher airport facilities and handling charges, as well as flight operation expenses. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended 2018 at US$858.4 million , representing 32% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 32% of the last twelve months' revenues. Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 105 aircraft – 4 Boeing 737MAX9s, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 19 Embraer 190s.

For 2018, Copa Airlines ended the year with a consolidated on-time performance of 89.7% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, distinguishing itself as the most on-time airline in the world.

Subsequent Events

In January 2019 , the company was recognized by FlightStats – for the sixth consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America , and by OAG as the most on-time airline in the world.

, the company was recognized by FlightStats – for the sixth consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in , and by OAG as the most on-time airline in the world. On February 13, 2019 , the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2019 quarterly dividend payment of 65 cents per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of March, June, September and December. The first quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share will be paid on March 15 to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2019 .

, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2019 quarterly dividend payment of per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of March, June, September and December. The first quarterly dividend of per share will be paid on to shareholders on record as of . On January 17, 2019 , the company announced Paramaribo , Suriname as its 81 st destination, planned to start in July of 2019.

, the company announced , Suriname as its 81 destination, planned to start in July of 2019. During the month of January 2019 , the company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX9, originally scheduled for delivery in 2018, and completed the sale of one Embraer 190 to Azorra aviation.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q18 4Q17* Variance vs. 4Q17 3Q18 Variance vs. 3Q18 FY 2018 FY 2017* Variance vs. 2017 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,554 2,460 3.8% 2,591 -1.4% 10,069 9,504 5.9% RPMs (mm) 5,335 5,086 4.9% 5,587 -4.5% 21,529 19,914 8.1% ASMs (mm) 6,445 6,111 5.5% 6,629 -2.8% 25,817 23,936 7.9% Load Factor 82.8% 83.2% -0.4 p.p. 84.3% -1.5 p.p. 83.4% 83.2% 0.2 p.p. Yield 11.8 12.8 -7.7% 11.6 1.9% 12.0 12.3 -2.1% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.8 10.7 -8.2% 9.8 0.1% 10.0 10.2 -1.9% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.2 11.0 -7.7% 10.1 0.4% 10.4 10.5 -1.6% CASM (US$ Cents) 12.2 9.2 32.3% 9.0 35.1% 9.8 8.8 11.9% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) 9.3 9.2 0.5% 9.0 2.7% 9.1 8.8 3.6% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 9.1 6.6 38.4% 6.0 53.5% 6.8 6.4 7.4% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 82.1 78.7 4.3% 84.2 -2.5% 328.1 307.0 6.9% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.38 2.03 17.5% 2.40 -0.9% 2.32 1.87 24.6% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,089 2,067 1.1% 2,156 -3.1% 2,138 2,095 2.0% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,299 1,292 0.5% 1,331 -2.4% 1,321 1,285 2.8% Departures 33,541 32,183 4.2% 33,775 -0.7% 132,498 126,963 4.4% Block Hours 111,315 106,750 4.3% 114,009 -2.4% 444,851 419,596 6.0% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 11.7 11.6 0.6% 12.3 -4.8% 12.0 11.5 4.7% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 656.1 674.2 -2.7% 672.4 -2.4% 2,677.6 2,521.8 6.2% Operating Profit (US$ mm) -129.7 110.8 -217.0% 74.3 -274.6% 145.0 424.0 -65.8% Adjusted Operating Profit (US$ mm) (1) 58.9 110.8 -46.9% 74.3 -20.7% 333.7 424.0 -21.3% Operating Margin -19.8% 16.4% -36.2 p.p. 11.0% -30.8 p.p. 5.4% 16.8% -11.4 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 9.0% 16.4% -7.5 p.p. 11.0% -2.1 p.p. 12.5% 16.8% -4.4 p.p. Net Profit (US$ mm) -156.0 101.4 -253.9% 57.7 -370.2% 88.1 364.0 -75.8% Adjusted Net Profit (US$ mm) (1) 44.0 89.5 -50.8% 57.7 -23.8% 276.7 349.9 -20.9% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) -3.67 2.39 -253.8% 1.36 -370.2% 2.07 8.58 -75.8% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 1.04 2.11 -50.9% 1.36 -23.8% 6.52 8.25 -21.0% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,468 42,430 0.1% 42,469 0.0% 42,456 42,419 0.1%



















(1)Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted EPS for 4Q18, 4Q17, 3Q18, 2018 and 2017 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the Embraer 190 Fleet impairment, the mark-to-market impact of fuel hedges and a currency translation adjustment. *Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS15. Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 4Q18 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm

4Q18 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: February 14, 2019 Time: 11:00 NOON US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 5 Boeing 737MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs and 18 EMBRAER 190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations

Ph: 011 507 304-2774

www.copa.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.































Income Statement - IFRS































(US$ Thousands)





































































Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Audited

%



4Q18

4Q17*

Change

3Q18

Change

2018

2017*

Change Operating Revenues































Passenger revenue

631,762

652,691

-3.2%

649,110

-2.7%

2,587,389

2,444,252

5.9% Cargo and mail revenue

16,224

14,841

9.3%

15,919

1.9%

62,483

55,290

13.0% Other operating revenue

8,077

6,665

21.2%

7,375

9.5%

27,755

22,245

24.8% Total Operating Revenue

656,063

674,197

-2.7%

672,405

-2.4%

2,677,627

2,521,787

6.2%

































Operating Expenses































Fuel

196,230

159,556

23.0%

203,121

-3.4%

765,781

572,746

33.7% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

114,394

110,952

3.1%

109,814

4.2%

443,287

415,147

6.8% Passenger servicing

26,284

26,481

-0.7%

26,487

-0.8%

104,346

99,447

4.9% Airport facilities and handling charges

48,514

42,238

14.9%

47,415

2.3%

186,422

171,040

9.0% Sales and distribution

51,787

51,452

0.7%

51,832

-0.1%

210,158

200,257

4.9% Maintenance, materials and repairs

27,486

39,371

-30.2%

24,626

11.6%

111,677

132,148

-15.5% Depreciation and amortization

39,831

42,896

-7.1%

44,435

-10.4%

169,436

167,324

1.3% Flight operations

27,922

25,082

11.3%

27,434

1.8%

108,437

101,647

6.7% Aircraft rentals and other rentals

33,130

33,313

-0.5%

33,105

0.1%

132,534

134,539

-1.5% Cargo and courier expenses

3,843

2,218

73.2%

2,139

79.6%

10,074

7,375

36.6% Other operating and administrative expenses

27,741

29,790

-6.9%

27,705

0.1%

101,812

96,087

6.0% Fleet Impairment

188,624

-

n/m

-

n/m

188,624

-

n/m Total Operating Expense

785,787

563,348

39.5%

598,113

31.4%

2,532,588

2,097,756

20.7%

































Operating Profit

(129,724)

110,849

n/m

74,292

n/m

145,039

424,031

-65.8%

































Non-operating Income (Expense):































Finance cost

(9,151)

(8,725)

4.9%

(8,954)

2.2%

(35,850)

(35,223)

1.8% Finance income

6,115

5,443

12.3%

6,228

-1.8%

23,628

17,939

31.7% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(18,687)

5,687

n/m

(2,571)

n/m

(9,952)

6,145

n/m Net change in fair value of derivatives

-

539

n/m

-

n/m

0

2,801

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

(496)

(917)

-45.9%

40

n/m

(239)

(2,337)

-89.8% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(22,219)

2,028

n/m

(5,257)

n/m

(22,413)

(10,676)

109.9%

































Profit before taxes

(151,944)

112,876

n/m

69,035

n/m

122,626

413,354

-70.3%

































Income tax expense

4,063

11,522

-64.7%

11,298

-64.0%

34,530

49,310

-30.0%

































Net Profit

(156,007)

101,354

n/m

57,737

n/m

88,096

364,044

-75.8%



































































EPS - Basic and Diluted

-3.67

2.39

-253.8%

1.36

-370.2%

2.07

8.58

-75.8% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,468,402

42,429,821

0.1%

42,469,122

0.0%

42,456,032

42,418,773

0.1%

































* Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the twelve months ended December 31,











(In US$ thousands)































2018

2017

2016

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

341,531

690,020

555,506 Cash flow used in investing activities

(103,037)

(578,159)

(179,909) Cash flow used in financing activities

(323,937)

(204,756)

(248,625) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(85,443)

(92,895)

126,972 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

238,792

331,687

204,715 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$ 153,349

$ 238,792

$ 331,687



























Short-term investments

566,200

705,108

483,002 Long-term investments

138,846

65,953

953 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31 $ 858,395

$ 1,009,853

$ 815,642

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Balance Sheet - IFRS



(US$ Thousands) December 31 December 31

2018 2017

(Unaudited) (Restated) *





ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 153,349 238,792 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - - Short-term investments 566,200 705,108 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 719,549 943,900





Accounts receivable, net 117,570 115,323 Accounts receivable from related parties 223 318 Expendable parts and supplies, net 86,530 81,825 Prepaid expenses 74,384 45,421 Prepaid income tax 10,357 - Other current assets 54,386 11,701

343,450 254,588





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,062,999 1,198,488





Long-term investments 138,846 65,953 Long-term accounts receivable 2,247 2,444 Long-term prepaid expenses 25,637 26,130 Property and equipment, net 2,701,322 2,617,407 Intangible, net 101,168 81,115 Net pension asset 5,091 3,185 Deferred tax assets 16,041 19,099 Other Non-Current Assets 33,899 31,140 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,024,251 2,846,473





TOTAL ASSETS 4,087,250 4,044,961





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt 307,371 298,462 Accounts payable 129,462 116,554 Accounts payable to related parties 15,464 12,880 Air traffic liability 471,676 477,168 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 30,342 17,197 Taxes and interest payable 44,749 70,077 Accrued expenses payable 42,890 60,321 Income tax payable - 3,700 Other Current Liabilities 604 1,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,042,558 1,057,515





Long-term debt 979,877 876,119 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 37,472 33,115 Other long - term liabilities 137,724 130,621 Deferred tax Liabilities 48,940 52,465 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,204,013 1,092,320





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,246,571 2,149,835





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,816,276issued and 31,257,686 outstanding 21,087 21,038 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 80,041 72,945 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,784,605 1,564,295 Net Income 88,095 369,658 Other Comprehensive Income (4,227) (3,888) TOTAL EQUITY 1,840,679 1,895,126





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 4,087,250 4,044,961





* Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 15





Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted CASM Excluding Fuel, CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular Operating Profit and Net Profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit



















Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

4Q18

4Q17*

3Q18

FY18

FY17*





















Operating Profit as Reported

$ (129,724)

$ 110,849

$ 74,292

$ 145,039

$ 424,031 Special Items (adjustments):



















Fleet Impairment

$ 188,624









$ 188,624

























Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 58,900

$ 110,849

$ 74,292

$ 333,663

$ 424,031





















Net profit as Reported

$ (156,007)

$ 101,354

$ 57,737

$ 88,096

$ 364,044 Special Items (adjustments):



















Fleet Impairment

$ 188,624









$ 188,624



Loss on foreign currency fluctuations

$ 11,364

$ (11,364)









$ (11,364) Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ -

$ (539)

$ -





$ (2,801)





















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 43,981

$ 89,451

$ 57,737

$ 276,720

$ 349,879





















Shares used for Computation (in thousands)



















Basic and Diluted

42,468

42,430

42,469

42,456

42,419





















Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.04

$ 2.11

$ 1.36

$ 6.52

$ 8.25

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM



















Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q18

4Q17*

3Q18

FY18

FY17*





















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

12.2

9.2

9.0

9.8

8.8 Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)

2.9









0.8



Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

3.0

(2.6)

(3.1)

3.0

(2.4) Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.2

6.6

6.0

6.1

6.4





















* Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.copa.com

