Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

Due to air travel restrictions implemented in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company did not provide scheduled commercial service during the second quarter, and only operated a small number of charter and humanitarian flights, representing less than 1% of the Company´s capacity in 2Q19. Therefore, this earnings release will focus on the financial results and metrics that are relevant in these circumstances and will omit certain financial ratios, unit metrics and operational indicators that are usually provided, since these are either not measurable or applicable on such a limited operational base.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$386.0 million or (US$9.08) per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$114.6 million , or (US$2.70) per share.

or per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of , or per share. Special items for the quarter include a US$186.8 million non-cash impairment charge on the B737-700 fleet as a result of the Company´s announcement to sell those aircraft, a US$50.0 million loss expected on assets held for sale (Embraer aircraft, spare engines, spare parts and a simulator), a US$22.2 million unrealized loss on the mark-to-market of the convertible notes, and a US$12.3 million reversal for unredeemed tickets revenue provisions recorded in the first quarter, given the uncertainty of future passenger behavior due to the Covid-19 situation.

non-cash impairment charge on the B737-700 fleet as a result of the Company´s announcement to sell those aircraft, a loss expected on assets held for sale (Embraer aircraft, spare engines, spare parts and a simulator), a unrealized loss on the mark-to-market of the convertible notes, and a reversal for unredeemed tickets revenue provisions recorded in the first quarter, given the uncertainty of future passenger behavior due to the Covid-19 situation. Copa Holdings reported an operating loss of US$357.9 million . Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of US$108.7 million .

. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of . Cash burn, defined as the cash disbursements less proceeds excluding extraordinary financing activities, averaged US$77 million per month during the quarter.

per month during the quarter. In April, the Company raised US$343 million in cash through a senior convertible note offering. Cash, short-term and long-term investments totaled US$1.14 billion at the end of the quarter.

in cash through a senior convertible note offering. Cash, short-term and long-term investments totaled at the end of the quarter. The Company entered into new committed, unsecured credit facilities of an additional US$150 million (currently undrawn) and closed the quarter with US$1.29 billion of available liquidity.

(currently undrawn) and closed the quarter with of available liquidity. The Company repaid US$95 million in short-term lines of credit, closing the quarter with a total debt of US$1.3 billion .

in short-term lines of credit, closing the quarter with a total debt of . Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 102 aircraft – 6 Boeing 737MAX9s, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 14 Embraer-190s.

Subsequent Events

During the month of July, the Company closed a secured revolving credit facility for an initial aggregate amount of US$105 million . Including this facility, the Company now has US$255 million in unutilized committed credit facilities.

. Including this facility, the Company now has in unutilized committed credit facilities. On July 17 th , due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Panamanian government announced the extension of air travel restrictions until August 21 st , 2020. The company has now scheduled the restart of its regular commercial flights for September 4 th , 2020.

, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Panamanian government announced the extension of air travel restrictions until , 2020. The company has now scheduled the restart of its regular commercial flights for , 2020. On July 31 st, the Company signed a US$79.1 million contract for the sale of its remaining 14 EMB-190s, 6 spare engines and spare parts, and expects to deliver these assets over the next 12 months.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q20 2Q19 Variance vs. 2Q19 1Q20 Variance vs. 1Q20

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 9 2,550 -99.6% 2,118 -99.6%

RPMs (millions) 15 5,249 -99.7% 4,473 -99.7%

ASMs (millions) 31 6,166 -99.5% 5,491 -99.4%

Departures 225 32,676 -99.3% 28,286 -99.2%

Block Hours 820 106,425 -99.2% 93,568 -99.1%

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 14.5 645.1 -97.7% 595.5 -97.6%

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -357.9 82.6 n/m 98.7 n/m

Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -108.7 82.6 n/m 98.7 n/m

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -386.0 50.9 n/m 74.3 n/m

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -114.6 50.9 n/m 74.3 n/m

Basic EPS (US$) -9.08 1.20 n/m 1.75 n/m

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) -2.70 1.20 n/m 1.75 n/m

Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,512 42,478 0.1% 42,501 0.0%

















financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 2Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

2Q20 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Aug 6, 2020



Time: 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)



Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)





707-287-9357 (International Callers)



Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer





José Montero, Chief Financial Officer





About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:

Ph: 011 507 304-2774

www.copa.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G



Copa Holdings, S.A.



















Income Statement - IFRS



















(US$ Thousands)













































Unaudited

Audited

%

Unaudited

%



2Q20

2Q19

Change

1Q20

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

10,790

620,538

-98.3%

574,650

-98.1% Cargo and mail revenue

145

16,464

-99.1%

13,017

-98.9% Other operating revenue

3,597

8,100

-55.6%

7,785

-53.8% Total Operating Revenue

14,532

645,102

-97.7%

595,453

-97.6%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

137

177,169

-99.9%

136,954

-99.9% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

38,198

108,342

-64.7%

110,289

-65.4% Passenger servicing

402

25,530

-98.4%

21,890

-98.2% Airport facilities and handling charges

505

44,698

-98.9%

40,365

-98.7% Sales and distribution

3,754

51,289

-92.7%

42,011

-91.1% Maintenance, materials and repairs

7,505

31,235

-76.0%

27,144

-72.4% Depreciation and amortization

305,185

70,549

332.6%

66,375

359.8% Flight operations

(82)

25,450

n/m

23,731

n/m Other operating and administrative expenses

16,803

28,240

-40.5%

28,008

-40.0% Total Operating Expense

372,408

562,502

-33.8%

496,766

-25.0%





















Operating Profit (Loss)

(357,875)

82,601

n/m

98,687

n/m





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(27,056)

(13,573)

99.3%

(11,085)

144.1% Finance income

5,677

6,041

-6.0%

6,320

-10.2% Net change in fair value of derivatives

(22,198)

-

n/m

-

n/m Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

500

(2,213)

n/m

(10,950)

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

447

(2,115)

n/m

(11)

n/m Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(42,628)

(11,859)

259.5%

(15,726)

171.1%





















Profit (Loss) before taxes

(400,504)

70,742

n/m

82,961

n/m





















Income tax expense

(14,486)

19,876

n/m

8,687

n/m





















Net Profit (Loss)

(386,018)

50,866

n/m

74,273

n/m





















EPS



















Basic

-9.08

1.20

n/m

1.75

n/m





















Shares used for calculation:



















Basic

42,511,806

42,478,415





42,501,338





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) June December

2020 2019

(Unaudited)

ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 307,297 158,733 Short-term investments 740,887 692,403 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,048,184 851,136





Accounts receivable, net 28,843 129,634 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,302 147 Expendable parts and supplies, net 76,577 69,100 Prepaid expenses 32,326 49,034 Prepaid income tax 2,387 1,181 Other current assets 10,927 14,206

152,364 263,301 Assets held for sale 144,836 120,006





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,345,384 1,234,442





Long-term investments 94,540 134,347 Long-term accounts receivable 1,038 2,139 Long-term prepaid expenses 16,277 17,743 Property and equipment, net 2,227,313 2,532,402 Right of use assets 257,512 290,843 Intangible, net 104,485 108,116 Net pension asset 3,188 249 Deferred tax assets 21,461 19,216 Other Non-Current Assets 15,002 17,881 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,740,816 3,122,935





TOTAL ASSETS 4,086,199 4,357,377





Loans and borrowings 177,004 122,581 Current portion of lease liability 95,087 97,732 Accounts payable 45,335 119,332 Accounts payable to related parties 1,070 14,086 Air traffic liability 409,843 497,374 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 85,923 80,325 Taxes Payable 1,476 46,267 Employee benefits obligations 11,015 55,373 Income tax payable 3,159 9,683 Other Current Liabilities 174 83 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 830,087 1,042,836





Loans and borrowings 1,148,253 938,182 Lease Liability 175,403 206,832 Derivative financial instruments 98,427 - Other long - term liabilities 214,746 191,221 Deferred tax Liabilities 27,520 43,397 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,664,350 1,379,633





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,494,436 2,422,469





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,859,791 issued and 31,405,999 outstanding 21,188 21,142 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 88,683 86,135 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,931,191 1,718,179 Net (loss) profit (311,744) 247,002 Other comprehensive loss (8,632) (8,628)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,591,763 1,934,908 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,086,199 4,357,377

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the six months ended June 30,











(In US$ thousands)



































2020

2019

2018



















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities

(56,632)

331,143

267,114 Cash flow used in investing activities

(48,009)

(8,691)

(105,907) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

253,205

(252,469)

(228,840) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

148,564

69,982

(67,633) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

158,733

156,158

238,792 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$ 307,297

$ 226,140

$ 171,159





























Short-term investments



740,887

523,134

604,869 Long-term investments



94,540

144,072

171,356 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$ 1,142,724

$ 893,346

$ 947,384































Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Burn. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit











and Adjusted Net Profit

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20













Operating Profit as Reported

$ (357,875)

$ 82,601

$ 98,687 Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ 12,341







Add: Fleet Impairment loss

$ 186,807







Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale

$ 50,048







Adjusted Operating Profit

$ (108,679)

$ 82,601

$ 98,687













Net profit as Reported

$ (386,018)

$ 50,866

$ 74,273 Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ 12,341







Add: Fleet Impairment loss

$ 186,807







Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale

$ 50,048







Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 22,198







Adjusted Net Profit

$ (114,624)

$ 50,866

$ 74,273













Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

























Adjusted Net Profit

$ (114,624)

$ 50,866

$ 74,273 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,512

42,478

42,501 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ (2.70)

$ 1.20

$ 1.75













Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Burn for 2Q20











Cash balance as reported on 1Q20

1,127







Cash balance as reported on 2Q20

1,143







Net cashflows in 2Q

16







Substract: Proceeds from Convertible Notes Offering

343







Add: Repayment of short term credit lines

95







Cash Burn for 2Q20 excluding extraordinary financing activities

(232)







Monthly Cash Burn for 2Q20 excluding extraordinary financing activities

(77)









CONTACT: Raúl Pascual – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.copa.com

