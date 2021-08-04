Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$28.1 million for the quarter or US$0.66 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$16.2 million or US$0.38 per share. Special items include a US$33.9 million unrealized mark-to-market gain related to the Company's convertible notes and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$10.4 million related to 2019 and 2020 sales.

per month during the quarter. The Company ended the quarter with US$1.6 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$345 million of committed and undrawn credit facilities.

. The Company's flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented approximately 48% of the capacity flown in the same period in 2019.

During the quarter, 3 Embraer 190 aircraft exited the fleet as part of a previously agreed sale to a third party. As of June 30, 2021 , there was one remaining Embraer 190 aircraft pending to be delivered to the buyer.

During the quarter, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 92.1% and a flight completion factor of 99.5%, once again positioning itself amongst the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In July, Copa Airlines' last remaining Embraer 190 aircraft was delivered to its new owner.

The Company entered into an agreement for the sale of 6 737-700s and has now decided to keep the remaining 6 737-700s.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q21 2Q19 (3) Variance vs. 2Q19 1Q21 Variance vs. 1Q21 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 1,175 2,550 -53.9% 924 27.2% RPMs (millions) 2,268 5,249 -56.8% 1,716 32.1% ASMs (millions) 2,949 6,166 -52.2% 2,481 18.9% Load Factor 76.9% 85.1% -8.2 p.p. 69.2% 7.7 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 12.4 11.8 4.9% 10.1 23.0% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.5 10.1 -5.2% 7.0 36.7% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.3 10.5 -1.4% 7.5 37.8% CASM (US$ Cents) 10.0 9.1 9.8% 10.6 -5.4% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 7.6 6.2 22.3% 8.5 -10.4% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 35.3 79.31 -55.5% 29.1 21.4% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 1.98 2.22 -10.9% 1.75 13.0% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,930 2,058 -6.2% 1,858 3.9% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,194 1,279 -6.7% 1,256 -5.0% Departures 15,366 32,676 -53.0% 12,372 24.2% Block Hours 46,426 106,425 -56.4% 38,851 19.5% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2) 8.0 11.2 -29.1% 6.6 21.3% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 304.3 645.1 -52.8% 185.7 63.9% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 8.7 82.6 -89.4% (77.1) -111.3% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) (1.7) 82.6 -102.0% (77.1) -97.8% Operating Margin 2.9% 12.8% -9.9 p.p. -41.5% 44.4 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) -0.6% 12.8% -13.4 p.p. -41.5% 40.9 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 28.1 50.9 -44.8% (110.7) -125.4% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) (16.2) 50.9 -131.9% (95.1) -82.9% Basic EPS (US$) 0.66 1.20 -45.0% (2.60) -125.3% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) (0.38) 1.20 -131.8% (2.23) -83.0% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,651 42,478 0.4% 42,571 0.2%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures. (2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale. (3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.



















Income Statement - IFRS



















(US$ Thousands)























Unaudited

Audited

%

Audited

%



2Q21

2Q19

Change

1Q21

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

281,258

620,538

-54.7%

173,095

62.5% Cargo and mail revenue

16,689

16,464

1.4%

7,956

109.8% Other operating revenue

6,311

8,100

-22.1%

4,626

36.4% Total Operating Revenue

304,259

645,102

-52.8%

185,677

63.9%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

70,156

177,169

-60.4%

51,308

36.7% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

55,071

108,342

-49.2%

54,575

0.9% Passenger servicing

7,502

25,530

-70.6%

5,586

34.3% Airport facilities and handling charges

27,021

44,698

-39.5%

22,044

22.6% Sales and distribution

28,441

51,289

-44.5%

21,652

31.4% Maintenance, materials and repairs

17,773

31,235

-43.1%

19,727

-9.9% Depreciation and amortization

59,526

70,549

-15.6%

59,450

0.1% Flight operations

10,891

25,450

-57.2%

9,410

15.7% Other operating and administrative expenses

19,140

28,240

-32.2%

19,006

0.7% Total Operating Expense

295,523

562,502

-47.5%

262,759

12.5%





















Operating Profit (Loss)

8,736

82,601

-89.4%

(77,081)

-111.3%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(18,625)

(13,573)

37.2%

(17,818)

4.5% Finance income

2,745

6,041

-54.6%

2,853

-3.8% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

764

(2,213)

-134.5%

(1,809)

-142.2% Net change in fair value of derivatives

33,898

-

n/m

(15,663)

-316.4% Other non-operating income (expense)

417

(2,115)

-119.7%

(976)

-142.7% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

19,198

(11,859)

-261.9%

(33,412)

-157.5%





















Profit (Loss) before taxes

27,935

70,742

-60.5%

(110,494)

-125.3%





















Income tax expense

(138)

19,876

-100.7%

239

-157.7%





















Net Profit (Loss)

28,073

50,866

-44.8%

(110,733)

-125.4%





















EPS



















Basic

0.66

1.20

-45.0%

-2.60

-125.3%





















Shares used for calculation:



















Basic

42,650,595

42,478,415





42,570,983





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) June December

2021 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 256,764 119,065 Short-term investments 925,680 770,816 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,182,444 889,881





Accounts receivable, net 103,956 63,206 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,383 1,429 Expendable parts and supplies, net 70,867 74,319 Prepaid expenses 25,444 30,473 Prepaid income tax 14,264 16,716 Other current assets 7,825 7,805

223,739 193,948 Assets held for sale 34,157 135,542





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,440,339 1,219,371





Long-term investments 99,235 119,617 Long-term accounts receivable 1,042 1,054 Long-term prepaid expenses 6,554 6,066 Property and equipment, net 2,255,792 2,147,486 Right of use assets 178,103 214,279 Intangible, net 88,031 95,568 Deferred tax assets 37,854 35,595 Other Non-Current Assets 15,136 14,348 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,681,748 2,634,013





TOTAL ASSETS 4,122,088 3,853,385





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 153,515 127,946 Current portion of lease liability 79,573 83,605 Accounts payable 97,355 63,461 Accounts payable to related parties 4,661 2,970 Air traffic liability 538,768 470,695 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 93,036 91,213 Taxes Payable 29,587 13,400 Employee benefits obligations 13,671 33,995 Income tax payable 1,912 1,023 Other Current Liabilities 3,801 252 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,015,879 888,561





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,283,447 1,035,954 Lease Liability 112,003 146,905 Net employee defined benefit liabilities 12,018 14,332 Derivative financial instruments 227,325 245,560 Deferred tax Liabilities 19,534 22,190 Other long - term liabilities 247,668 216,325 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,901,994 1,681,265





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,917,874 2,569,825





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A - 33,998,981 issued and 31,545,862 outstanding 21,284 21,199 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 94,588 91,341 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,324,025 1,931,086 Net loss (82,660) (607,062) Other comprehensive loss (24,099) (24,082)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,204,214 1,283,560





TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 4,122,088 3,853,385







Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the six months ended June 30,











(In US$ thousands)





































2021

2020

2019



















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

149,669

(56,632)

331,143 Cash flow used in investing activities

(119,776)

(48,009)

(8,691) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

107,806

253,205

(252,469) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

137,699

148,564

69,982 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

119,065

158,733

156,158 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$ 256,764

$ 307,297

$ 226,140





























Short-term investments



925,680

740,887

523,134 Long-term investments



99,235

94,540

144,072 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$ 1,281,679

$ 1,142,724

$ 893,346

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Consumption. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit

























and Adjusted Net Profit



2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q19





























Operating Profit as Reported

$ 8,736

$ (357,875)

$ (77,081)

$ 82,601

Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ (10,395)

$ 12,341













Add: Fleet Impairment loss







$ 186,807













Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale







$ 50,048













Adjusted Operating Profit

$ (1,659)

$ (108,679)

$ (77,081)

$ 82,601





























Net Profit as Reported

$ 28,073

$ (386,018)

$ (110,733)

$ 50,866

Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ (10,395)

$ 12,341













Add: Fleet Impairment loss







$ 186,807













Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale







$ 50,048













Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (33,898)

$ 22,198

$ 15,663







Adjusted Net Profit

$ (16,220)

$ (114,624)

$ (95,070)

$ 50,866





























Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS



2Q21



2Q20



1Q21



2Q19





























Adjusted Net Profit

$ (16,220)

$ (114,624)

$ (95,070)

$ 50,866

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS



42,651



42,512



42,571



42,478

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ (0.38)

$ (2.70)

$ (2.23)

$ 1.20





























Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Accretion (Consumption) for 2020 and 2021



2Q21



1Q21



4Q20



3Q20

Beginning Cash balance

$ 1,203

$ 1,009

$ 1,006

$ 1,143

Ending Cash balance

$ 1,282

$ 1,203

$ 1,009

$ 1,006

Net cashflows in the quarter

$ 79

$ 194

$ 4

$ (137)

Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing & Pre Delivery Payments

$ (21)

$ 241

$ -

$ -

Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

$ 36

$ 20

$ 23

$ 22

Add: Repayment of short term credit lines

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 50

Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities

$ 64

$ (68)

$ (19)

$ (109)

Monthly Cash Accretion (Consumption) excluding extraordinary activities

$ 21

$ (23)

$ (6)

$ (36)



