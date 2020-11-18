Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

PANAMA CITY, Nov 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19).

Due to government restrictions on air travel implemented in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company did not provide scheduled commercial service during the first 45 days of the quarter. On August 14, the Company restarted limited scheduled commercial operations subject to Panama's restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents, and it has been gradually increasing capacity ever since. However, the capacity figures were still very low on a full quarter basis. Therefore, this earnings release will focus on the financial results and metrics that are relevant in these circumstances and will omit certain financial ratios, unit metrics and operational indicators that are usually provided, since they are either not measurable or immaterial on such a limited operational base.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$118.1 million or US$2.78 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$121.6 million , or US$2.86 per share.

or per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of , or per share. Special items for the quarter include a US$3.6 million unrealized gain on the mark-to-market of the Company's outstanding convertible notes.

unrealized gain on the mark-to-market of the Company's outstanding convertible notes. Copa Holdings reported an operating loss of US$107.0 million .

. Cash consumption, defined as cash disbursements less proceeds, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales, averaged US$36 million per month during the quarter.

per month during the quarter. The Company ended the quarter with US$1.3 billion of available liquidity, consisting of US$1.0 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and committed and undrawn credit facilities of US$305 million .

of available liquidity, consisting of in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and committed and undrawn credit facilities of . The Company repaid US$50 million in short-term lines of credit, closing the quarter with a total debt of US$1.2 billion .

in short-term lines of credit, closing the quarter with a total debt of . On August 14 , the Company restarted limited scheduled commercial operations, subject to Panama's health control restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents to Panama and has been gradually increasing capacity since then. Capacity for the quarter represented approximately 1.5% of 3Q19 capacity.

, the Company restarted limited scheduled commercial operations, subject to health control restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents to and has been gradually increasing capacity since then. Capacity for the quarter represented approximately 1.5% of 3Q19 capacity. The Company completed the delivery of the first EMB-190 aircraft out of 14 that have been sold to a third party.

Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 74 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s and 6 Boeing 737MAX9s.

Subsequent Events

During October, the Company delivered the 2 nd and 3 rd EMB-190 aircraft out of 14 that have been sold to a third party.

and 3 EMB-190 aircraft out of 14 that have been sold to a third party. On October 11 , Panama lifted restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents.

, lifted restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents. During the month of November, the Company signed a Letter of Intent for the sale of 2 Boeing 737-700 aircraft, to be finalized and delivered in January 2021 .

. As of November 15 , the Company has restarted service to 38 destinations.

, the Company has restarted service to 38 destinations. On November 18 , the FAA rescinded the order that grounded the Boeing 737-MAX aircraft type and published an Airworthiness Directive and MAX training requirements, paving the way for a return to service. The Company has a plan in place to comply with all new requirements and expects to return its six Boeing 737-MAX9 aircraft to service soon.

, the FAA rescinded the order that grounded the Boeing 737-MAX aircraft type and published an Airworthiness Directive and MAX training requirements, paving the way for a return to service. The Company has a plan in place to comply with all new requirements and expects to return its six Boeing 737-MAX9 aircraft to service soon. The Company is in advanced discussions with Boeing to reach a settlement regarding the Boeing 737-MAX grounding. Subject to the outcome of these discussions, the Company expects to receive two Boeing 737-MAX9 aircraft during the month of December 2020 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q20 3Q19 Variance vs. 3Q19 2Q20 Variance vs. 2Q20 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 30 2,703 -98.9% 9 225.9% RPMs (millions) 57 5,466 -99.0% 15 275.7% ASMs (millions) 95 6,383 -98.5% 31 205.9% Load Factor 59.7% 85.6% -26.0 p.p. 48.6% 11.1 p.p. Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 1.32 81.97 -98.4% 0.66 99.4% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 1.41 2.16 -34.6% 0.81 74.1% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,925 2,022 -4.8% 1,670 15.3% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,081 1,295 -16.5% 727 48.7% Departures 559 33,373 -98.3% 225 148.4% Block Hours 1,710 109,614 -98.4% 820 108.5% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 32.4 708.2 -95.4% 14.5 122.8% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -107.0 132.9 n/m -357.9 n/m Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -107.0 132.9 n/m -108.7 n/m Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -118.1 104.0 n/m -386.0 n/m Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -121.6 104.0 n/m -114.6 n/m Basic EPS (US$) -2.78 2.45 n/m -9.08 n/m Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) -2.86 2.45 n/m -2.70 n/m Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,510 42,487 0.1% 42,512 0.0% (1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.



















Income Statement - IFRS



















(US$ Thousands)













































Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



3Q20

3Q19

Change

2Q20

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

27,619

685,337

-96.0%

10,790

156.0% Cargo and mail revenue

596

14,647

-95.9%

145

309.9% Other operating revenue

4,167

8,226

-49.3%

3,597

15.8% Total Operating Revenue

32,382

708,210

-95.4%

14,532

122.8%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

1,287

177,603

-99.3%

137

839.0% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

44,241

113,398

-61.0%

38,198

15.8% Passenger servicing

1,095

26,204

-95.8%

402

172.4% Airport facilities and handling charges

1,752

47,022

-96.3%

505

246.9% Sales and distribution

5,985

52,980

-88.7%

3,754

59.4% Maintenance, materials and repairs

9,079

30,632

-70.4%

7,505

21.0% Depreciation and amortization

63,022

72,876

-13.5%

305,185

-79.3% Flight operations

454

26,572

n/m

(82)

n/m Other operating and administrative expenses

12,435

28,047

-55.7%

16,803

-26.0% Total Operating Expense

139,349

575,334

-75.8%

372,408

-62.6%





















Operating Profit (Loss)

(106,966)

132,876

n/m

(357,875)

n/m





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(16,264)

(12,696)

28.1%

(27,056)

-39.9% Finance income

4,394

6,121

-28.2%

5,677

-22.6% Net change in fair value of derivatives

3,591

-

n/m

(22,198)

n/m Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(370)

(9,641)

n/m

500

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

(2,631)

(350)

n/m

447

n/m Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(11,278)

(16,567)

-31.9%

(42,628)

-73.5%





















Profit (Loss) before taxes

(118,245)

116,309

n/m

(400,504)

n/m





















Income tax expense

(188)

12,332

n/m

(14,486)

n/m





















Net Profit (Loss)

(118,057)

103,978

n/m

(386,018)

n/m





















EPS



















Basic

-2.78

2.45

n/m

-9.08

n/m





















Shares used for calculation:



















Basic

42,509,959

42,487,355





42,511,806





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) September December

2020 2019

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 222,263 158,733 Short-term investments 644,137 692,403 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 866,400 851,136





Accounts receivable, net 35,669 129,634 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,625 147 Expendable parts and supplies, net 77,481 69,100 Prepaid expenses 29,755 49,034 Prepaid income tax 9,020 1,181 Other current assets 8,546 14,206

162,096 263,301 Assets held for sale 143,466 120,006





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,171,962 1,234,442





Long-term investments 139,503 134,347 Long-term accounts receivable 1,038 2,139 Long-term prepaid expenses 6,416 17,743 Property and equipment, net 2,203,750 2,532,402 Right of use assets 229,595 290,843 Intangible, net 97,771 108,116 Net pension asset 2,868 249 Deferred tax assets 21,714 19,216 Other Non-Current Assets 13,663 17,881 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,716,318 3,122,935





TOTAL ASSETS 3,888,280 4,357,377





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 129,667 122,581 Current portion of lease liability 89,708 97,732 Accounts payable 39,560 119,332 Accounts payable to related parties 5,101 14,086 Air traffic liability 433,145 497,374 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 88,219 80,325 Taxes Payable 6,756 46,267 Employee benefits obligations 7,350 55,373 Income tax payable 883 9,683 Other Current Liabilities 136 83 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 800,525 1,042,836





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,118,846 938,182 Lease Liability 152,234 206,832 Derivative financial instruments 94,836 - Other long - term liabilities 219,400 191,221 Deferred tax Liabilities 27,283 43,397 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,612,599 1,379,633





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,413,124 2,422,469





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,858,511 issued and 31,417,714 outstanding 21,196 21,142 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 90,125 86,135 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,931,191 1,718,179 Net profit (429,801) 247,002 Other comprehensive loss (8,632) (8,628)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,475,156 1,934,908





TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 3,888,280 4,357,377

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the nine months ended September 30,











(In US$ thousands)



































2020

2019

2018



















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities

(75,298)

548,947

377,941 Cash flow used in operating activities

(2,333)

(32,863)

(129,541) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

141,162

(446,953)

(316,461) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

63,531

69,131

(68,061) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

158,732

156,158

238,792 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 222,263

$ 225,289

$ 170,731





























Short-term investments



644,137

536,084

579,246 Long-term investments



139,503

124,169

165,865 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$ 1,005,903

$ 885,542

$ 915,842































Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Consumption. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit











and Adjusted Net Profit

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20













Operating Profit as Reported

$ (106,966)

$ 132,876

$ (357,875) Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal









$ 12,341 Add: Fleet Impairment loss









$ 186,807 Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale









$ 50,048 Adjusted Operating Profit

$ (106,966)

$ 132,876

$ (108,679)













Net profit as Reported

$ (118,057)

$ 103,978

$ (386,018) Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal









$ 12,341 Add: Fleet Impairment loss









$ 186,807 Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale









$ 50,048 Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (3,591)





$ 22,198 Adjusted Net Profit

$ (121,648)

$ 103,978

$ (114,624)













Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

























Adjusted Net Profit

$ (121,648)

$ 103,978

$ (114,624) Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,510

42,487

42,512 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ (2.86)

$ 2.45

$ (2.70)













Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Consumption for 2Q and 3Q 2020











Beginning Cash balance

1,143





1,127 Ending Cash balance

1,006





1,143 Net cashflows in the quarter

(137)





16 Substract: Proceeds from Convertible Notes Offering

-





343 Substract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

22







Add: Repayment of short term credit lines

50





95 Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities

(109)





(232) Monthly Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities

(36)





(77)

