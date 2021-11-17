Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity.  The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$8.2 million for the quarter or US$0.19 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.9 million or US$0.70 per share.  Special items include a US$32.1 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a passenger revenue adjustment of (US$10.4) million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales.
  • Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$59.0 million for the quarter and an operating margin of 13.3%. Excluding the US$10.4 million passenger unredeemed coupon revenue adjustment, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$48.6 million and an 11.2% operating margin.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 12.4% vs. 2Q21 to 8.8 cents. While CASM, excluding fuel costs, decreased 18.6% to 6.2 cents.
  • Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, resulted in US$54 million for the quarter.
  • The Company ended the quarter with US$1.6 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$345 million of committed and undrawn credit facilities.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
  • Flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented 68.9% of the capacity flown over the same period in 2019.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced three new destinations starting December 2021Atlanta in the U.S. and Armenia and Cucuta in Colombia.
  • During the quarter, the Company exited the last Embraer 190 in its fleet and delivered two Boeing 737-700s to their new owner.
  • Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, and including aircraft in temporary storage, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 87 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 6 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft the Company operated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Company agreed with Boeing to accelerate the delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 9s from its current order, two in 2022 and the other ten between 2023 and 2025.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.4% and a flight completion factor of 99.84%, once again positioning itself amongst the best in the industry.

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

3Q21

3Q19 (3)

Variance
vs. 3Q19

2Q21

Variance
vs. 2Q21

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

1,823

2,703

-32.6%

1,175

55.1%

RPMs (millions) 

3,485

5,466

-36.2%

2,268

53.7%

ASMs (millions) 

4,396

6,383

-31.1%

2,949

49.1%

Load Factor 

79.3%

85.6%

-6.4 p.p.

76.9%

2.4 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents) 

12.0

12.5

-4.5%

12.4

-3.4%

PRASM (US$ Cents) 

9.5

10.7

-11.5%

9.5

-0.4%

RASM (US$ Cents) 

10.1

11.1

-8.8%

10.3

-1.9%

CASM (US$ Cents) 

8.8

9.0

-2.6%

10.0

-12.4%

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 

6.2

6.2

-0.2%

7.6

-18.6%

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 

52.0

82.0

-36.5%

35.3

47.4%

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

2.13

2.16

-1.0%

1.98

7.7%

Average Length of Haul (miles)

1,912

2,022

-5.4%

1,930

-0.9%

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,213

1,295

-6.3%

1,194

1.6%

Departures

22,559

33,373

-32.4%

15,366

46.8%

Block Hours

69,308

109,614

-36.8%

46,426

49.3%

Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2)

10.7

11.5

-7.2%

8.0

33.7%

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 

445.0

708.2

-37.2%

304.3

46.3%

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

59.0

132.9

-55.6%

8.7

575.5%

Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

48.6

132.9

-63.4%

(1.7)

-3031.1%

Operating Margin 

13.3%

18.8%

-5.5 p.p.

2.9%

10.4 p.p.

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

11.2%

18.8%

-7.6 p.p.

-0.6%

11.8 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

8.2

104.0

-92.1%

28.1

-70.6%

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

29.9

104.0

-71.2%

(16.2)

-284.6%

Basic EPS (US$)

0.19

2.45

-92.1%

0.66

-70.6%

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

0.70

2.45

-71.3%

(0.38)

-284.6%

Shares  for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 

42,649

42,487

0.4%

42,651

0.0%






(1)  Excludes Special Items.  This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2)  Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.
(3)  The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com. 

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.

Income Statement - IFRS

(US$ Thousands)


Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%


3Q21

3Q19

Change

2Q21

Change

Operating Revenues









Passenger revenue

417,466

685,337

-39.1%

281,258

48.4%

Cargo and mail revenue

21,082

14,647

43.9%

16,689

26.3%

Other operating revenue

6,451

8,226

-21.6%

6,311

2.2%

Total Operating Revenue

444,999

708,210

-37.2%

304,259

46.3%











Operating Expenses









Fuel

112,658

177,603

-36.6%

70,156

60.6%

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

68,049

113,398

-40.0%

55,071

23.6%

Passenger servicing

10,576

26,204

-59.6%

7,502

41.0%

Airport facilities and handling charges

39,407

47,022

-16.2%

27,021

45.8%

Sales and distribution

36,077

52,980

-31.9%

28,441

26.8%

Maintenance, materials and repairs

24,008

30,632

-21.6%

17,773

35.1%

Depreciation and amortization

55,702

72,876

-23.6%

59,526

-6.4%

Flight operations

16,291

26,572

-38.7%

10,891

49.6%

Other operating and administrative expenses

23,222

28,047

-17.2%

19,140

21.3%

Total Operating Expense

385,989

575,334

-32.9%

295,523

30.6%











Operating Profit (Loss)

59,010

132,876

-55.6%

8,736

575.5%











Non-operating Income (Expense):









Finance cost

(18,615)

(12,696)

46.6%

(18,625)

-0.1%

Finance income

2,679

6,121

-56.2%

2,745

-2.4%

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,620)

(9,641)

-72.8%

764

-443.1%

Net change in fair value of derivatives

(32,092)

-

n/m

33,898

-194.7%

Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,573)

(350)

349.1%

417

-477.6%

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(52,220)

(16,567)

215.2%

19,198

-372.0%











Profit (Loss) before taxes

6,790

116,309

-94.2%

27,935

-75.7%











Income tax expense

1,453

(12,332)

-111.8%

138

953.0%











Net Profit (Loss)

8,242

103,978

-92.1%

28,073

-70.6%











EPS









Basic

0.19

2.45

-92.1%

0.66

-70.6%











Shares used for calculation:









Basic

42,649,175

42,509,959


42,650,595

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 

Consolidated statement of financial position 

(US$ Thousands)


 September 2021 

 December 2020  

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

(Audited)

 Current Assets 

Cash and cash equivalents

290,231

119,065

Short-term investments

901,645

770,816

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

1,191,876

889,881



Accounts receivable, net

110,035

63,206

Accounts receivable from related parties

1,562

1,429

Expendable parts and supplies, net

71,419

74,319

Prepaid expenses

25,650

30,473

Prepaid income tax

632

16,716

Other current assets

7,216

7,805

216,514

193,948

Asset held for sale

22,243

135,542

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,430,633

1,219,371



Long-term investments

96,955

119,617

Long-term accounts receivable

12

1,054

Long-term prepaid expenses

22,688

6,066

Property and equipment, net

2,306,626

2,147,486

Right of use assets

183,354

214,279

Intangible, net

84,530

95,568

Deferred tax assets

36,432

35,595

Other Non-Current Assets

14,788

14,348

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

2,745,385

2,634,013



TOTAL ASSETS

4,176,018

3,853,385



LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

154,140

127,946

Current portion of lease liability

74,526

83,605

Accounts payable

101,201

63,461

Accounts payable to related parties

10,088

2,970

Air traffic liability

553,252

470,695

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

94,748

91,213

Taxes Payable

34,200

13,400

Employee benefits obligations

16,710

33,995

Income tax payable

2,473

1,023

Other Current Liabilities

2,606

252

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,043,943

888,560



Loans and borrowings long-term

1,253,536

1,035,954

Lease Liability

122,692

146,905

Net Defined Benefit Liability

12,343

14,332

Derivative financial instruments

259,417

245,560

Deferred tax Liabilities

18,104

22,190

Other long - term liabilities

251,741

216,325



TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,917,832

1,681,265

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,961,775

2,569,824



EQUITY

Issued Capital

Class A - 33,998,654  issued and 31,552,671  outstanding

21,290

21,199

Class B - 10,938,125 

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

96,463

91,341

Treasury Stock

(136,483)

(136,388)

Retained Earnings

1,324,025

1,931,086

Net profit (loss)

(74,418)

(607,062)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(24,099)

(24,082)



TOTAL EQUITY

1,214,243

1,283,561

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

4,176,018

3,853,385



Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





For the nine months ended September 30, 





(In US$ thousands)















2021

2020

2019









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 

263,252

(75,298)

548,947

Cash flow used in investing activities 

(140,844)

(2,333)

(32,863)

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 

48,758

141,162

(446,953)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 

171,166

63,531

69,131

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

119,065

158,732

156,158

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$               290,231

$               222,263

$               225,289














Short-term investments 

901,645

644,137

536,084

Long-term investments 

96,956

139,503

124,169

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$            1,288,832

$            1,005,903

$               885,542














Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit







and Adjusted Net Profit

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q19









Operating Profit as Reported

$          59,010

$      (106,966)

$            8,736

$        132,876

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$          10,395


$          10,395

Adjusted Operating Profit

$          48,615

$      (106,966)

$          (1,659)

$        132,876









Net Profit as Reported

$            8,242

$      (118,057)

$          28,073

$        103,978

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$          10,395


$          10,395

   Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$          32,092

$          (3,591)

$        (33,898)

Adjusted Net Profit

$          29,939

$      (121,648)

$        (16,220)

$        103,978









Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q19









Adjusted Net Profit

$          29,939

$      (121,648)

$        (16,220)

$        103,978

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,649

42,510

42,651

42,487

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$              0.70

$            (2.86)

$            (0.38)

$              2.45









Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM







Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q21


2Q21

3Q19









Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

8.8


10.1

9.0

Aircraft fuel per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

(2.6)


(2.5)

(2.8)

Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel  (in US$ Cents)

6.2


7.6

6.2









Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2020 and 2021

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Beginning Cash balance

$            1,282

$            1,203

$            1,009

$            1,006

Ending Cash balance

$            1,289

$            1,282

$            1,203

$            1,009

Net cashflows in the quarter

$                   7

$                 79

$               194

$                   4

   Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments

$               (57)

$               (21)

$               241

$                 -

   Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

$                 11

$                 36

$                 20

$                 23

Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities

$                 54

$                 64

$               (68)

$               (19)









