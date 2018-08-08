Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $49.9 million and EPS of $1.18 for the Second Quarter of 2018

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net income of US$49.9 million for 2Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.18 , as compared to net income of US$58.6 million or earnings per share of US$1.38 in 2Q17.

for 2Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of , as compared to net income of or earnings per share of in 2Q17. Operating income for 2Q18 came in at US$57.1 million , representing a 27.3% decrease over operating income of US$78.6 million in 2Q17, mainly as a result of a 4.8% increase in unit costs (CASM) due to higher fuel prices. Operating margin for 2Q18 came in at 9.0%, compared to an operating margin of 13.7% in 2Q17.

, representing a 27.3% decrease over operating income of in 2Q17, mainly as a result of a 4.8% increase in unit costs (CASM) due to higher fuel prices. Operating margin for 2Q18 came in at 9.0%, compared to an operating margin of 13.7% in 2Q17. For 2Q18, consolidated passenger traffic grew 13% while consolidated capacity grew 11.2%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 1.3 percentage points to 83.5%.

Total revenues for 2Q18 increased 10.5% to US$634.1 million . Yield per passenger mile decreased 2.2% to 11.4 cents and RASM came in at 9.8 cents , or 0.6% below 2Q17.

. Yield per passenger mile decreased 2.2% to and RASM came in at , or 0.6% below 2Q17. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 4.8%, from 8.5 cents in 2Q17 to 9.0 cents in 2Q18, driven by a 32.9% higher effective fuel price. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.1% from 6.3 cents in 2Q17 to 6.0 cents in 2Q18, mainly as a result of timing of expenses as well as cost reduction efforts.

in 2Q17 to in 2Q18, driven by a 32.9% higher effective fuel price. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.1% from in 2Q17 to in 2Q18, mainly as a result of timing of expenses as well as cost reduction efforts. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter slightly over US$1.0 billion , representing 38.8% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 38.8% of the last twelve months' revenues. Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 101 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 19 Embraer-190s.

For 2Q18, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 89.9% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In July, Copa Airlines was awarded "Best Airline" and "Best Airline Staff" in its region by the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

During the month of July, Copa Airlines began service to its 16 th destination in the Caribbean , Bridgetown, Barbados .

destination in the , . Also in July, Copa Airlines began service to its 8 th and 9 th destinations in Brazil , Fortaleza and Salvador de Bahía.

and 9 destinations in , and de Bahía. The Company is disclosing today that it has been in discussions with United Airlines, Inc. and Avianca Holdings regarding the possibility of establishing a three-way joint business agreement that would cover our combined network between the United States and Latin America . We can provide no assurances as to whether or when the parties will finalize the agreement.

and . We can provide no assurances as to whether or when the parties will finalize the agreement. Copa Holdings will pay its third quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share on September 14 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of August 31, 2018 .

Consolidated Financial



& Operating Highlights 2Q18 2Q17* Variance vs. 2Q17 1Q18 Variance vs. 1Q18 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,458 2,262 8.7% 2,465 -0.3% RPMs (mm) 5,384 4,766 13.0% 5,223 3.1% ASMs (mm) 6,446 5,796 11.2% 6,297 2.4% Load Factor 83.5% 82.2% 1.3 p.p. 83.0% 0.6 p.p. Yield 11.4 11.6 -2.2% 13.3 -14.6% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.5 9.6 -0.7% 11.0 -14.0% RASM (US$ Cents) 9.8 9.9 -0.6% 11.4 -13.4% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.0 8.5 4.8% 9.1 -1.4% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.0 6.3 -5.1% 6.3 -5.5% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 81.7 74.1 10.2% 80.1 1.9% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.35 1.77 32.9% 2.16 8.6% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,190 2,107 4.0% 2,119 3.4% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,331 1,272 4.6% 1,322 0.7% Departures 32,843 31,092 5.6% 32,339 1.6% Block Hours 110,893 102,435 8.3% 108,635 2.1% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 12.1 11.2 8.2% 12.0 0.6% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 634.1 573.7 10.5% 715.0 -11.3% Operating Income (US$ mm) 57.1 78.6 -27.3% 143.4 -60.2% Operating Margin 9.0% 13.7% -4.7 p.p. 20.1% -11.1 p.p. Net Income (US$ mm) 49.9 58.6 -14.9% 136.5 -63.4% Adjusted Net Income (US$ mm) (1) 49.9 58.4 -14.6% 136.5 -63.4% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 1.18 1.38 -14.9% 3.22 -63.4% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 1.18 1.38 -14.7% 3.22 -63.4% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,447 42,419 0.1% 42,439 0.0% (1)Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for 2Q17 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the mark-to-market of fuel hedges. * Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS15. Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 2Q18 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm

2Q18 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: August 9, 2018 Time: 12:00 NOON US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers) 707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings



Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.



Investor Relations:



Ph: 011 507 304-2774



www.copa.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands) Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % 2Q18 2Q17* Change 1Q18 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 611,605 553,736 10.5% 694,912 -12.0% Cargo and mail revenue 16,003 13,994 14.4% 14,337 11.6% Other operating revenue 6,528 5,937 10.0% 5,775 13.0% Total Operating Revenue 634,136 573,666 10.5% 715,024 -11.3% Operating Expenses Fuel 192,474 130,878 47.1% 173,957 10.6% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 108,449 99,603 8.9% 110,630 -2.0% Passenger servicing 26,113 22,883 14.1% 25,462 2.6% Airport facilities and handling charges 45,945 42,614 7.8% 44,547 3.1% Sales and distribution 52,760 48,919 7.9% 53,779 -1.9% Maintenance, materials and repairs 27,840 27,404 1.6% 31,724 -12.2% Depreciation and amortization 43,261 40,572 6.6% 41,909 3.2% Flight operations 25,417 25,999 -2.2% 27,664 -8.1% Aircraft rentals and other rentals 32,968 33,614 -1.9% 33,330 -1.1% Cargo and courier expenses 2,046 1,892 8.1% 2,047 -0.1% Other operating and administrative expenses 19,787 20,727 -4.5% 26,579 -25.6% Total Operating Expense 577,061 495,105 16.6% 571,628 1.0% Operating Profit 57,076 78,561 -27.3% 143,396 -60.2% Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (9,181) (8,938) 2.7% (8,564) 7.2% Finance income 6,038 4,249 42.1% 5,248 15.1% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations 3,583 (2,858) n/m 7,723 -53.6% Net change in fair value of derivatives - 175 n/m - n/m Other non-operating income (expense) (279) (190) n/m 496 n/m Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) 162 (7,561) n/m 4,902 n/m Profit before taxes 57,237 71,000 -19.4% 148,298 -61.4% Income tax expense 7,343 12,401 -40.8% 11,825 -37.9% Net Profit 49,894 58,599 -14.9% 136,473 -63.4% EPS - Basic and Diluted 1.18 1.38 -14.9% 3.22 -63.4% Shares - Basic and Diluted 42,447,386 42,419,150 0.1% 42,438,748 0.0% * Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Balance Sheet - IFRS (US$ Thousands) June 30 December 31 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Restated) * ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 225,329 238,792 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - - Short-term investments 604,869 705,108 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 830,198 943,900 Accounts receivable, net 137,492 115,323 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,579 318 Expendable parts and supplies, net 87,375 81,825 Prepaid expenses 70,790 45,421 Other current assets 9,877 11,701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,137,311 1,198,488 Long-term investments 171,356 65,953 Long-term accounts receivable 2,261 2,444 Long-term prepaid expenses 29,567 26,130 Property and equipment, net 2,919,857 2,825,904 Intangible, net 90,235 81,115 Net pension asset 4,091 3,185 Deferred tax assets 16,074 18,572 Other Non-Current Assets 28,564 31,140 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,262,005 3,054,443 TOTAL ASSETS 4,399,316 4,252,931 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt 248,628 298,462 Accounts payable 120,778 116,554 Accounts payable to related parties 15,296 12,880 Air traffic liability 542,476 477,168 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 59,985 50,312 Taxes and interest payable 58,308 81,440 Accrued expenses payable 41,951 60,321 Income tax payable 1,028 3,700 Other Current Liabilities 354 1,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,088,804 1,101,993 Long-term debt 914,071 876,119 Other long - term liabilities 132,263 123,182 Deferred tax Liabilities 47,172 50,628 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,093,506 1,049,929 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,182,310 2,151,922 EQUITY Issued Capital Class A - 33,795,885 issued and 31,257,214 outstanding 21,087 21,038 Class B - 10,938,125 shares issued and outstanding 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 76,386 72,945 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 2,066,048 1,775,426 Net Income 186,367 364,410 Other Comprehensive Income (3,960) (3,888) TOTAL EQUITY 2,217,006 2,101,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 4,399,316 4,252,931 * Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, (In US$ thousands) 2018 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities 267,114 330,227 267,049 Cash flow used in investing activities (105,907) (241,655) (124,608) Cash flow used in financing activities (174,670) (176,614) (139,539) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,463) (88,042) 2,902 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 238,792 331,687 204,715 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 $ 225,329 $ 243,645 $ 207,617 Short-term investments 604,869 679,991 535,484 Long-term investments 171,356 953 856 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - - 20,787 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30 $ 1,001,554 $ 924,589 $ 764,744 * Restricted cash corresponds to margin calls to secure derivative financial instruments transactions.

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating income and net income. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS 2Q18 2Q17* 1Q18 Net profit as Reported $ 49,894 $ 58,599 $ 136,473 Special Items (adjustments): Net change in fair value of derivatives $ - $ (175) $ - Adjusted Net Income $ 49,894 $ 58,424 $ 136,473 Shares used for Computation (in thousands) Basic and Diluted $ 42,447 $ 42,419 $ 42,439 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.38 $ 3.22 Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 2Q18 2Q17* 1Q18 Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 9.0 8.5 9.1 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents) (3.0) (2.3) (2.8) Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 6.0 6.3 6.3 * Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.copa.com

